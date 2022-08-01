Corinthians performs changes in the Libertadores list and confirms the inclusion of reinforcements; see names

Corinthians defined the three possible exchanges to be made for the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores da América. Already present in the list of athletes available for the club on the entity’s website, defender Fabián Balbuena, midfielder Fausto Vera and striker Yuri Alberto for the tournament sequence.

It was already possible to predict the changes because of the numbering chosen for the reinforcements. Yuri Alberto took over the shirt 7, previously attributed to Luanthe same scenario experienced by Balbuena and Fausto Vera with the numbers that were by Mantuan and João Victor, respectively.

While Luan remains in the squad, but is not part of the plans, João and Mantuan ended up transferring in the current transfer window and could no longer be used. There are still two other players traded in the current window that are part of the relationship, goalkeepers Ivan and Guilherme.

Eliminating the names placed in the list, but which are no longer part of the list, are 42 athletes available for this phase of the dispute (see below). The list shrinks a little when analyzing the physical situation of everyone, such as that of midfielder Paulinho. The club should make the exchanges official this Monday.

Corinthians had already made four changes in the round of 16 stage. On that occasion, right-back Rafael Ramos, defender Bruno Méndez, winger Wesley and forward Giovane were registered to face Boca.

The duels against Flamengo are scheduled for the next two Tuesdays. The first will be at Neo Química Arena, on August 2nd, while the second is scheduled for Maracanã, on the 9th.

Check the list of Corinthians players registered and available for the Libertadores quarterfinals

