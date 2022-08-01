Corinthians reintroduces itself and starts preparation for the first game with Flamengo in Libertadores

This Sunday morning, at CT Joaquim Grava, Corinthians re-presented itself after the victory against Botafogo, for the Brazilian Championship, and began the preparation of the squad for another decisive duel in the season. Next Tuesday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), at Neo Química Arena, Timão will host Flamengo for the first leg of the Libertadores quarterfinals.

The athletes who played for more than 45 minutes on Saturday, most of them coach Vítor Pereira’s reserves, remained inside the CT for regenerative work. The others went to the field, where they started the work with a warm-up.

Then, VP and his coaching staff promoted a training in possession of the ball in a reduced space and, finally, a confrontation activity. The goalkeepers took turns between these exercises and specific training for the position with coaches Marcelo Carpes and Luis Fernando dos Santos.

In a short video released by the activity club, it was possible to see the athletes starting the activities and then doing a work of movement and short pass. The objective was to finish the play by hitting one of the mini-goals positioned on the edge of the field.

The Corinthian squad will do the last preparation work on Monday, already starting the concentration period to face Flamengo in the continental competition.

See more at: Training of Corinthians, Vtor Pereira and Cast of Corinthians.