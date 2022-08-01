Corinthians takes a goal in the additions and is only in the draw with Vasco for the Brazilian Under-20

Corinthians faced a great challenge for the Brasileirão Sub-20 this Sunday. Timãozinho received Vasco at Fazendinha, in a direct duel for the leadership of the national championship, and tied at 1 to 1. Corinthians’ goal was scored by Arthur Sousa.

The duel was of little offensive inspiration for either side. Corinthians opened the scoring in the final stretch, with Arthur Sousa, but suffered a painful draw, in the 46th minute of the second half.

With the result, the team remains in third place in the Brazilian Championship, behind only Vasco and Athletico. Timão seeks to consolidate the classification in the last round, against Chapecoense, next Sunday.

Write it down, Faithful! Corinthians returns to the field with its U-20 team next Wednesday, at 3 pm. The opponent of the time is XV de Jaú, for the Campeonato Paulista in the category.

Escalation

Coach Danilo counted on the return of Felipe Augusto to the Under-20 category. Despite the reinforcement, the captain of Timãozinho could not count on defender Murillo, who was suspended for the third yellow card.

The team that started the match had Kaue; Léo Mana, João Pedro, Renato and Vitor Meer; Zé Vitor, Ryan and Matheus Araújo; Guilherme Biro, Kayke and Felipe Augusto.

My Helm

The game

First time

Despite being the home team, Corinthians did not seem so interested in retaining possession of the ball. The team with the greatest initiative was Vasco, who made it difficult for the Corinthians side to get the ball with strong pressure.

Corinthians’ first scoring chance came eight minutes into the game. Léo Mana articulated a beautiful counter-attack from the right with Matheus Araújo, who received the ball in the middle. Timão’s number 11 found Kayke free on the left side, who gave a nice dribble, but finished left-handed out.

Corinthians full-backs, Léo Mana and Vitor Meer, were the main outlets for Danilo’s team in the first few minutes. The opponent’s marking, in what seemed strategic, focused on canceling Timão’s game through the midfield and offered a lot of space on the edges.

At 17, it was Vasco’s turn to bring danger to Timão’s goal. Wesley was launched from the right side and gave a beautiful cross on the second stick, to Julião. Striker Vascaíno was unmarked, but finished badly, over the goal.

The good chance gave Vasco confidence, who started to take care of the game’s actions even more. At 30 minutes, the Cruz-Maltino team had a marked foul at the entrance of the penalty area. Erick Marcus charged hard, but stopped in the block set up by goalkeeper Kaue.

The fact is that the first half was well studied and with a lot of caution for both sides. From the first minute of the ball rolling, the warm temperature was the main tonic of the game.

Second time

Even with 12 options on the bench, Corinthians returned for the second half without any changes. Vasco, in the same way, restarted the match in the same way as it started.

And with just three minutes, Corinthians managed to arrive in danger. Timão came out exchanging passes from the defense and made a transition in speed to the attacking field. In the move, Guilherme Biro released Matheus Araújo, free, infiltrating the area. Shirt 11 hit hard and demanded a beautiful defense from the goalkeeper.

Soon after, another good opportunity. Inside the penalty area, Kayke blocked the light and made the ball reach Ryan. The Corinthians steering wheel triggered Biro, free, but the left-hander was blocked at the moment of the shot on goal.

At 17 minutes, coach Danilo promoted the first substitution. Arthur Sousa top scorer of the competition, recovered from injury, replaced Felipe Augusto, who appeared little in the match.

Timão’s defense went through two big scares in a row. Raí took a risk from behind midfield and almost covered Kaue, who sent it to a corner. In the charge, Victão tested hard and overcame the goalkeeper of Corinthians, but saw Léo Mana interrupt the trajectory of the ball on top of the goal line.

A curious moment in the match came in the 29th minute of the second half. In a rare escape from the attack, Guilherme Biro received in good conditions inside the area. After giving a nice dribble, the midfielder from Timão fell inside the area and was warned with a yellow card, for simulation.

Worried about the possibility of being left with one player less, Danilo replaced his two “yellow” players. Biro and Ryan Gustavo gave way to Pedrinho and Higor, to rebuild Timão’s offensive system.

The star of the main scorer of the Brazilian Championship was present in the 33rd minute of the second half. Léo Mana sewed the defense of Vasco and played for Arthur Sousa, in the pivot. The Timão striker turned over his marker and finished under the goalkeeper’s legs. Corinthians 1 to 0.

With the goal, Corinthians closed in on the defense and sought to cancel the Vasco attack. For this, Danilo promoted the entries of Thomas Argentino and Breno Bidon.

The fate of the game came painfully to Corinthians, already in stoppage time. After an attack from the right, GB received a cross and played with skill, to tie the match in the 46th minute. The score remained equal until the final whistle.

Corinthians 1 x 1 Vasco da Gama technical sheet

Competition: Brazilian Under-20 Championship

Place: Alfredo Schrig Stadium, So Paulo, SP

Date: July 31, 2022 (Sunday)

Time: 16:00 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Matheus Delgado Candanan

Assistants: Vladimir Nunes da Silva and Patricia Carla de Oliveira

goals: Arthur Sousa (Corinthians); BG (Vasco da Gama)

Yellow cards: Ryan and Guilherme Biro (Corinthians)

CORINTHIANS: Kau; Lo Mana, Renato Santos, Joo Pedro and Vitor Meer; Z Vitor (Thomas Argentino), Ryan (Higor Augusto) and Matheus Arajo; Guilherme Biro (Pedrinho), Felipe Augusto (Arthur Sousa) and Kayke Ferrari (Breno Bidon).

Technician: Danilo

VASCO DA GAMA: Cadu; Wesley (Hygor), Pimentel, Victo (Roger), Rodrigo, Julio, Ray, Lucas Eduardo (Dantas), Paixo, Erick Marcus (BG) and Tavares.

Technician: Igor Guerra

