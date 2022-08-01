Corinthians trio participates in photo shoot with Fiel before the game with Flamengo

Three Corinthians players participated in an action by Conmebol to promote the games against Flamengo, for the quarterfinals of Libertadores. Cássio, Fagner and Du Queiroz took pictures in the midst of the black and white crowd.

The idea of ​​the entity is to promote the duel between the two teams with the biggest fans in Brazil. Thus, the players were placed in the midst of fans to sing songs and screams of their respective fans.

According to information released by Conmebol itself, Cássio, Fagner and Du Queiroz went to Neo Química Arena to take the photos. They changed in the locker room and headed for the North stand, where they found about 40 fans with instruments and flags.

The photo shoot took place in the rain in Itaquera and lasted about 1h15. The photos will be released from this Sunday. Corinthians and Flamengo will face each other next Tuesdays, August 2nd and 9th, for the quarterfinals of Libertadores. Both games will take place at 9:30 pm, the first at Neo Química Arena and the second at Maracanã.

Check out the video published by Conmebol about the test

