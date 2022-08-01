Corinthians vs Flamengo: players join the crowd in the stands before the Libertadores decision | liberators

Representatives of the two biggest fans in Brazil, Corinthians and Flamengo players went to the stands and picked up instruments and flags to promote the Copa Libertadores quarter-final duel, at the invitation of Conmebol.

On the Corinthians side, the representatives were goalkeeper Cássio, right-back Fagner and midfielder Du Queiroz. Among the red-blacks, the representatives were defender David Luiz, left-back Filipe Luís, midfielder João Gomes and striker Pedro.

Du Queiroz, Fagner and Cássio in the Corinthians fans — Photo: Júlia Rodrigues / Conmebol Libertadores

Flamengo players in the crowd at Maracanã — Photo: Jorge Bispo / Conmebol Libertadores

The rehearsals, which were also attended by fans, were carried out by photographer Jorge Bispo at Neo Química Arena and Maracanã.

The first game of the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores between Corinthians and Flamengo takes place at 9:30 pm this Tuesday, at Neo Química Arena. The return match will be next Tuesday, at the same time, at Maracanã.

Pedro, Flamengo striker, with a musical instrument — Photo: Jorge Bispo / Conmebol Libertadores

Fagner, Cássio and Du Queiroz in the stands at Neo Química Arena — Photo: Júlia Rodrigues / Conmebol Libertadores

Fagner and Cássio next to Corinthians fans — Photo: Júlia Rodrigues / Conmebol Libertadores