Corinthians vs Flamengo: Rodinei played for Timão and earned the nickname “good ball player” | liberators

The year is 2012, when Corinthians won the Libertadores and the Club World Cup.

In that very victorious group, there was a 20-year-old right-back who only had the chance to enter the field once, in a defeat to Cruzeiro, in the Brasileirão. He wasn’t even in Japan for the World Cup. A lot of Corinthians fans may not remember, but Rodinei, who is currently at Flamengo, opponent this Tuesday for the quarter-finals of Libertadores, played for Corinthians.

I played for Corinthians in 2013 — Photo: Daniel Augusto Jr/Ag. Corinthians

Character of the last meeting between the two clubs, on July 10, when he scored an own goal in favor of Timão, the 30-year-old player did not score the alvinegro fans. But he left a good story behind the scenes at CT Joaquim Grava because of the nickname he got: o bom de bola.

“Bom de Bola” was the name of the trophy created by Timão players at that time to reward the worst player in rachão, a recreational training with the entire squad that has a relaxed atmosphere, goalkeeper playing on the line and always many goals and dribbles. With Tite, the activity was common in 2012.

It was enough for Rodinei to be elected two or three times in a row as the “good ball player” for the nickname to stick to him inside the CT. The player became known as such by his former teammates.

– Play Bom de Bola! – it was common to hear in the cracks.

There is yet another version of the nickname. Rodinei arrived at Corinthians as an unknown coming from the base of Avaí. To fit in and stand out in training, he would tell his new teammates: “You can play for me, because I’m good with the ball.”

Rodinei stayed at Timão for less than a year. He arrived in May 2012 and was returned to Avaí in March 2013. Very young, he made friends with Alexandre Pato and other boys in the year he left.

He passed through Ponte Preta and, at the end of 2015, signed an initially four-year contract with Flamengo. In seven seasons at the Carioca club, with an interval of a year and a half assigned to Internacional, the player accumulates four titles: two Cariocas, one Brazilian and one Libertadores.

In the current season, Rodinei has 27 games and four assists.

