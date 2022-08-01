Corinthians x Flamengo: veterans have different weights in the teams for the Libertadores duel | Flamengo

In football, at decisive moments it is customary to say that experience is an important weapon. This Tuesday, in São Paulo, Corinthians and Flamengo begin the dispute of the quarterfinals of Libertadores, and both sides have veterans with a lot of history in the club, but with different weight in the current team.

Champion of Libertadores in 2012, Corinthians has two players from that campaign as pillars in the 2022 edition: goalkeeper Cássio and left-back Fábio Santos.

In his 11th season of Timão, Cássio has been shining. In addition to breaking records after records (he became the goalkeeper with the most games in the club’s history), he has been decisive on the pitch. In the round of 16 of Libertadores, he took two penalties in the decision against Boca Juniors, at Bombonera. In the year, the 35-year-old goalkeeper left the field without being leaked in 21 of the 40 games played.

Fábio Santos, 36, is also having an incredible year. So much so, that he is considering abandoning the retirement plan that could happen at the end of 2022 to renew his contract and play another year. Scorer of two goals in the 2-1 victory against Atlético-MG, in the Brasileirão, he was a starter in five of the team’s eight games in Libertadores. The position dispute is with the young Lucas Piton, who tends to be the starter against Flamengo to give more offensiveness at home.

On the other side, Fagner’s return is much celebrated. At 33 years old, the player is having a difficult year, with injuries that took him out of the field in important games, but he seems ready to resume his position in the decisions. He played only 23 of the team’s 47 games this year. Still, he has five assists recorded to his name.

Another veteran who is doing well is Gil, 35 years old. In a season in which names like Raul Gustavo, Robert Renan and João Victor, already sold to Benfica, appeared well, the defender has played very serious games and few mistakes. Spared over the weekend, he is expected to form the defense pair alongside 30-year-old Balbuena.

The squad also has other players of +30, such as the cases of Giuliano, 32, who leads the ranking of assists of the season (six) and has already scored four goals, and Willian, 33, who has not yet been able to find the your good football in the season. With a recent shoulder injury, he has only one goal scored in 2022, with four passes to teammates. Renato Augusto, 34, treats a calf injury and has not participated in Corinthians’ last 12 games.

In a year of reformulation, Filipe Luís is the remnant of the “Geração 85” among the holders

In Flamengo, of the remaining veterans of the 2019 achievements, only Filipe Luís is a starter. Due to his good ability to occupy spaces, defend and organize the ball, he maintained his position despite the arrival of Ayrton Lucas. At 36, the side hardly plays in consecutive matches so that he has more recovery time and is at a high level.

From “Geração 85”, the one who lost the most space this year was Diego Alves. As a starter last season, he became Hugo’s reserve with coach Paulo Sousa and, after the arrival of Santos, he became the third option.

In all, the goalkeeper played six matches in the year (two for Carioca, one for the Copa do Brasil and three for the Brazilian). He has not been listed in the matches because of physical problems, and, as his contract expires at the end of this year, he is in the final stretch of his victorious trajectory at Flamengo.

Who is also in the final stretch of the cycle at the club is Diego Ribas, who has already announced that he will not stay in 2023 and that he will not play for another Brazilian club. Reserve, it has been used either in the final minutes of matches or on occasions when Dorival Júnior opts for an alternative team.

With the signings of Pulgar, Vidal and perhaps Wallace, the tendency is for Diego to lose more space in a season of renewal of the squad.

In the likely starting lineup for this Tuesday, there are other athletes aged 30 or over, most of them on the defensive line, such as Santos (32), Rodinei (30) and David Luiz (35).

From midfield to the front, only Everton Ribeiro (33) is a starter and is going through a good phase after a start to the year of ups and downs. Flamengo gained a strong reinforcement for the team of veterans, the Chilean Vidal (35). The tendency is for him to start as an option, but little by little he gains the admiration of the red and black people.

