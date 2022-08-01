Court orders shareholder to delete critical tweets of businessman

The Department of Police Investigations (Dipo) of the Central Criminal Forum of Barra Funda, in São Paulo, forced a shareholder of the diagnostic medicine group Alliar to delete all his comments on social networks mentioning businessman Nelson Tanure — who recently became controller. of the company.

Investigated was attacking businessman after buying the shares of the medicine networkreproduction



Judge Tania da Silva Amorim Fiuza also prohibited the minority shareholder from keeping in touch with Tanure — even by phone, messages and e-mail — and from making further comments on social media.

Tanure had requested the opening of a police investigation against the shareholder for the alleged practice of the crime of stalking. According to the businessman, the minority shareholder had been attacking him on Twitter, with allegations that the purchase of Alliar’s shares would have been dishonest and illegally benefited the majority shareholders.

The shareholder in question has been constraining Tanure on an almost daily basis since December last year. You tweets they would be hostile, rude and threatening and would disturb the privacy of Alliar’s new controller.

In the initial petition, the businessman emphasizes that he has never been prosecuted for any illicit practice. He has also already filed a private criminal action against the minority shareholder for attacks on his honor.

Tanure is represented by the lawyers Pierpaolo Cruz Bottini, Pablo Naves Testoni and Tiago Souza Rocha.

1524334-05.2022.8.26.0050