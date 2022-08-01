Cristiano Ronaldo leaves at half-time, Manchester United draw in friendly | international football

Cast in the starting lineup, shirt 7 was removed by coach Erik Ten Hag at halftime. And still saw Diallo, his replacement, score with just three minutes on the field. The Spanish team drew shortly after with García, who gave final numbers to the confrontation.

1 of 2 Cristiano Ronaldo talks with Erik Ten Hag during hydration break – Photo: Reuters/Ed Sykes Cristiano Ronaldo talks to Erik Ten Hag during hydration break – Photo: Reuters/Ed Sykes

Manchester United used an alternative team, with several youngsters and that also had the reinforcements Lisandro Martínez and Eriksen in their starting eleven – both were substituted in the second half.

Team used by Manchester United: Heaton; Laird, Varane, Lisandro Martínez (Bailly) and Alex Telles; Garner (Iqbal), Van de Beek and Eriksn (Mejbri); Garnacho (Shoretire), Chong (Hansen-Aaroen) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Diallo)

The Red Devils have only won one of their four pre-season friendlies. Before, they had lost to Atletico Madrid, drawn with Aston Villa and beaten Wrexham, from Wales.

The official debut of the season takes place next Sunday, when the team welcomes Brighton in the first round of the Premier League. In 2022/23, Manchester United is out of the Champions League and will play in the Europa League – a reason that could still cause Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club.

2 of 2 Diallo celebrates Manchester United’s goal against Rayo Vallecano – Photo: Reuters/Ed Sykes Diallo celebrates Manchester United’s goal against Rayo Vallecano (Photo: Reuters/Ed Sykes)

In the announcement of the lineup, fans present at Old Trafford had different reactions when the name of Cristiano Ronaldo was mentioned. Some applauded shirt 7, others sketched boos. See below:

Due to the desire to leave United, Cristiano Ronaldo re-introduced himself well after his teammates for the pre-season, including missing out on the friendly tour in Thailand and Australia.