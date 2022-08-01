Cristiano Ronaldo, Paquetá and more: who can still change clubs a month before the end of the window? | international football

The summer market for international transfers in Europe’s top football centers enters its final month. In Germany, Spain, France, England and Italy, the window will close on September 1st. There are still big names who want or can switch clubs in the coming weeks.

1 of 1 Lucas Paquetá, Cristiano Ronaldo and Cavani can still move the transfer window — Photo: Infografia ge Lucas Paquetá, Cristiano Ronaldo and Cavani can still move the transfer window — Photo: Infografia ge

The most popular name is Cristiano Ronaldo. There were several reports about his dissatisfaction at Manchester United. The Portuguese ace has already been speculated at Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Sporting and, more recently, Madrid’s athletic. But according to himself, the press is lying. On Sunday he played against Rayo Vallecano, but caused controversy when leaving the stadium before the end of the game.

Rayo Vallecano was one of those who proposed by Edinson Cavani, released by Manchester United at the end of May. Since then, he hasn’t found a new club. The Uruguayan is also a target of interest for Villarrealand had Boca Juniors fans campaign to play for the Argentine team. His future remains open.

Midfielder Lucas Paquetá, in turn, made proposals for Lyon. After shining in 2021/22, the Brazilian national team player expects a transfer next season. He has a contract with the French club until June 2025, but has already been speculated at Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

There are internationally famous players who were free on the market in the current transfer window and who have yet to sign new clubs. Cases of Marcelo and Isco, both ex-Real Madrid. Another is Diego Costa, who left Atlético-MG. On the other hand, Pogba, Dybala and Eriksen already have new teams.

With a month to go before the end of the period of negotiations in the main markets of Europe, other more recent rumors involve striker Timo Werner, who could leave Chelsea, left-back Marc Cucurella (now at Brighton, but target of City), and the Chilean Alexis Sánchez (interest of Olympique de Marseille).

In Brazil, the second international transfer window opened on July 18 and runs until August 15. See below for closing dates in other countries: