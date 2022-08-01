Cruzeiro: winger Wesley Gasolina receives release from Juventus and is expected in BH | cruise

Cruzeiro, finally, will reinforce the right side. The position sought by the club since planning with Vanderlei Luxemburgo, at the end of Serie B last year, will be occupied by the young Wesley “Gasolina”, 22 years old. The player is expected in Belo Horizonte in the coming days.

Cruzeiro attacks shortages in the squad for Série B and starts transition with reinforcements for 2023

Wesley arrives with a definitive contract with Cruzeiro. The player had a contract with Juventus until the end of 2023, but will terminate with the Italian club, which will still retain a percentage of the athlete’s economic rights. The Fox will have another part.

The negotiation is for the signature of a definitive contract until the end of 2024. Wesley has already been followed by Cruzeiro’s analysis department, which saw in the player the possibility of doing the right wing, fitting into different tactical formations, being able to act more advanced.

1 of 4 Wesley Gasoline at Sion, Switzerland — Photo: Disclosure/ Sion Wesley Gasoline at Sion, Switzerland — Photo: Disclosure/ Sion

This was how Wesley had been performing at Sion, Switzerland, last season. There, on loan from Juventus, he played 26 games last season, with three goals scored and one assist. Wesley was revealed by Flamengo and was under-17 world champion with the Brazilian team.

The information on the progress of the negotiations was released by the Italian journalist Gianluca DiMarzio and confirmed by ge. In Switzerland, Wesley was partner of Marquinhos Cipriano, also hired by Cruzeiro and who will be regularized now in August.

3 of 4 Wesley celebrates a goal with Marquinhos Cipriano — Photo: Disclosure / Sion Wesley celebrates a goal with Marquinhos Cipriano – Photo: Disclosure / Sion

The position to be occupied by Wesley is an old dream for Cruzeiro. Since last year, the club has been looking to strengthen the right side. However, it was encountering difficulties in the market.

With the arrival of Wesley, Cruzeiro also reinforces its hiring policy. It has been bringing, in the middle of the year, young players, with resale potential and who can offer more intensity to coach Paulo Pezzolano.

