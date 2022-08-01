CSN (CSNA3): Purchase of CEEE-G is positive, but may raise concerns about capital allocation

The steelmaker CSN (CSNA3) won last Friday (29) the privatization auction of the Rio Grande do Sul power generator CEEE-G, with a bid of BRL 928 million, a premium of 10.93% over the minimum price of BRL 836.9 million defined in public notice.

In addition to paying R$928 million to Rio Grande do Sul, CEEE-G will have to pay around R$2.0 billion to the Federal Government as a concession title, which will allow it to extend its concessions and sell its production at prices of market (currently most of the capacity is sold at low regulated “quota” tariffs for distributors). The steel company will also have the obligation to bid for minority shareholders in CEEE-G, of which Eletrobras is the principal, paying at least 80% of the winning bid in the privatization auction.

The analysis teams of Bradesco BBI and Itaú BBA commented that the purchase of the generator is in line with recent movements, but may raise concerns about CSN’s capital allocation.

From a leverage perspective, CSN’s currently unleveraged balance sheet accommodates the acquisition without a material impact on leverage ratios (leverage is expected to remain below 1.0x, including the deal in question). “The business, even under more conservative estimates, already offers reasonable returns and should potentially be higher, as CSN will probably use part of the energy generation in its own production process.”

The investment is in line with other recent moves by CSN in energy (UHEs Sacre II, Santa Ana and Quebra Queixo), all aimed at ensuring the benefits associated with self-generation. Given this, BBA expects investors to have concerns about CSN’s capital allocation strategy, as it believes investors would likely prefer returns in the form of dividends and/or buybacks.

Analysts also point out that the company has a robust pipeline of organic projects ahead (expansions in steel and mining) which, together, could increase leverage and deteriorate investor perception.

According to preliminary BBA calculations, the deal is expected to result in a disbursement of BRL 2.9-3.3 billion with a limited impact on CSN’s leverage, likely increasing its net debt/EBITDA by 0.2x to 0.3x in 2023.

In this sense, BBI analysts comment that they prefer exposure to the steel sector through Gerdau (GGBR4) at this time, since uncertainties about capital allocation and expansion CAPEX inflation continue to be question marks for CSN, but it maintains its outperform (equivalent to the purchase) and a target price of R$37, which represents an upside potential of 151.5% in relation to Friday’s close of R$14.71. Itaú BBA reiterates its recommendation market perform (equivalent to neutral) and a target price of R$ 23, an upside potential of 56.4%.

On a more general reading, Bank of America further pointed out that the fact that the auction has only two interested bidders (only one utility) may suggest that the risk-reward in hydroelectric generation seems unattractive.

Analysts highlight two reasons. The first is that, in terms of return, the auction offered above-average implicit IRRs (Internal Rate of Return) (versus 6-8% real IRR on transmission or up to 10% on mergers and acquisitions of renewables), 2) in execution, CEEE-G has limited complexity compared to other acquisitions with few interested bidders (eg struggling distribution companies) and 3) the power utilities within the bank’s coverage are at comfortable leverage levels. “Thus, we think that few bidders support our cautious view on hydroelectric generation”, they assess.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related