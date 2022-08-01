Cuca changes Atltico and defines squad for re-debut against Internacional

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Cuca during Atltico training in Cidade do Galo

Coach Cuca defined Atltico’s lineup to face Internacional this Sunday (31), at 4 pm, in Beira-Rio, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship. The match marks the re-debut of the coach in charge of Galo.

Coach Cuca’s debuts since 2010 On July 14, 2010, right after the break for the World Cup in South Africa, Cuca debuted for Cruzeiro and beat Athletico-PR as a visitor. At Arena da Baixada, Wellington Paulista and Robert scored and Raposa won 2-0, in a game valid for the 8th round of the 2010 Brazilian Championship. – photo: Heuler Andrey/AE On August 10, 2011, Cuca debuted for Atltico and was surpassed by Botafogo by 2-1, in a duel valid for the 2nd phase of the Copa Sudamericana. At Estdio Ipatingo, in Ipatinga, Herrera and Maicosuel scored for Botafogo in the initial stage. In the additions of the first half, Richarlyson came to discount for Galo, who did not avoid the setback for the carioca team. – photo: File/EM On February 25, 2014, Cuca debuted for Shandong Luneng, a Chinese team, in a 1-1 draw against Buriram United, a team from Thailand, in a game valid for the Asian Champions League. This was the coach’s next game after leaving Atltico at the end of 2013, right after the Club World Cup. – photo: reproduction On March 17, 2016, Cuca debuted for Palmeiras in the 1-0 defeat against Nacional-URU, in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. The Uruguayan team’s winning goal came from the head of Nico Lpez, a player who would later play in Brazilian football for Internacional. – photo: Cesar Greco / Fotoarena On May 14, 2017, Cuca made his debut for Palmeiras in the 4-0 defeat of Vasco, in the first round of the 2017 Brazilian Championship. On this occasion, the coach had been champion of the last Brazilian, leaving Verdo at the end of the season and returned to re-launch this match. Jean, Guerra and Borja (2x) scored the goals from Palmeiras. – photo: Flickr from America On August 1, 2018, Cuca debuted for Santos and lost 1-0 to Cruzeiro, in a game valid for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Raniel, an athlete who would play for Peixe in the future, scored the winning goal for Raposa. In the photo, you can see Cuca giving instructions to Dod, the current Atlético player. – photo: Ivan Storti / Santos FC On April 7, 2019, Cuca debuted for So Paulo and drew 0-0 with Palmeiras, in a game valid for the semifinal of the Paulista Championship. Due to the tie, the match was decided on penalties and the newly arrived coach’s team won 5-4, qualifying for the state final. It is worth noting that, at the time, Vagner Mancini was the technical coordinator of the club led by Cuca. – photo: Alan Morici/Agif On August 9, 2020, Cuca made his debut for Santos with a 1-1 draw against Red Bull Bragantino, in a game valid for the first round of the Brazilian Championship. At 20 minutes into the second half, Marinho opened the scoring and even celebrated with the coach, but Peixe conceded the equalizing goal in the extra time. The goal came out of Claudinho’s feet. – photo: Ivan Storti / Santos FC On March 19, 2021, Cuca made his debut for Atltico with a 3-0 victory over Coimbra, in a game valid for the Campeonato Mineiro. The game was notable for being the debut of Nacho Fernndez, scorer of one goal and one assist. In addition, top scorer Hulk scored his first goal for Galo in this match. – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM

The alvinegra team is climbing with Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair and Nacho Fernndez; Ademir, Keno and Hulk.

On the bench will be Rafael, Guga, Rver, Igor Rabello, Dod, Otvio, Rubens, Pedrinho, Vargas, Alan Kardec, Sasha and Pavn.

There are two changes in relation to the team selected by assistant Lucas Gonalves at Atltico, which occupies the fifth position of the Brazilian, with 32 points – two more than Internacional, in seventh place. The leader is Palmeiras, with 42 and one more game.