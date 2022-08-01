“DC League of Superpets” is a success in the premiere and is in 1st place at the box office in the USA

Despite the success, the capacity in movie theaters was considered a middling start, as the budget was around 90 million dollars.

The new animated film from DC Comics, “DC League of Superpets” opened with box office success in the US and reached number one in audience preference, with $ 23 million raised in 4,313 theaters, according to a publication in the website of Isto é Gente magazine. The new production is an animated adventure about the four-legged friends of superheroes.

The Warner Bros movie sold enough tickets to dethrone the movie “No! Don’t Look!” by Jordan Peele at the North American box office. However, despite the success, the crowding in movie theaters was considered to have an average start. That’s because the budget was around 90 million dollars.

“DC League of Superpets” is a children’s film production that has found it difficult to break through at the premiere. In terms of opening weekend revenue, “DC League of Superpets” also trailed Pixar’s “Lightyear,” which opened with $51 million in ticket sales, and “Minions 2: Rise of Gru.” , from Universal, which opened with 107 million dollars.

The premiere is more in line with other family-friendly films from this pandemic period, such as “Mean Guys” ($23.9 million), “Sing 2” ($22.3 million) and Disney’s “Enchantment” ($27 million). “DC League of Superpets” doesn’t have much competition for the next few weeks, which could contribute even more to the box office.