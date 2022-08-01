Decisions in the STF oblige the Union to compensate four states for losses in ICMS collection | Policy

The ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Luiz Fux and Alexandre de Moraes granted, in recent days, four decisions benefiting states that try to obtain financial compensation from the federal government for losses in ICMS collection.

The preliminary (provisional) decisions authorize the governments of Alagoas, Maranhão, Piauí and São Paulo to suspend, immediately, the payment of debts they have with the Union and contracts that have the Union as guarantor. The federal government can appeal in all cases.

At the end of June, President Jair Bolsonaro signed a law passed by Congress that limited the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) levied on items such as diesel, gasoline, electricity, communications and public transport. The collection of this tax goes to the coffers of states (75%) and municipalities (25%).

The law defines that one of the mechanisms to compensate ICMS losses is to deduct these amounts from the installments that local governments transfer to the Union, month by month, to pay debts. This mechanism, however, only applies to losses that exceed the percentage of 5% in relation to what was collected in ICMS last year.

Congress overturns vetoes and resumes compensation to states for reducing ICMS on fuel

The government of Alagoas, for example, argues in the action to the STF that this compensation mechanism should have already been defined – and that the effect should be immediate. The state of Maranhão says that, with the reduction of ICMS, it was unable to honor a loan contracted in 2013 and that it has the Union as guarantor.

The federal government, in turn, advocates that the compensation be made only in 2023 – when it will be possible to calculate the eventual loss of revenue this year.

“According to the law passed by Congress, there is no need to talk about anticipating amounts that have not yet been determined, and there is no way to know if a particular entity will be entitled to some compensation, because, for this to occur, it is necessary there will be a reduction in ICMS collection in 2022 of more than 5% in relation to the collection of the same tax in 2021. The year 2022 is still ongoing. Only in 2023 will it be known whether there was a reduction in collection in 2022 and, if so, what was the the percentage of this reduction”, says the Ministry of Economy in a note.

The Secretary of the National Treasury, Paulo Valle, said last Thursday (28) that the revenue losses of states and municipalities should be small and isolated.

“Our vision is that the extra ICMS collection that we have, due to the increase [global] of collection that year, is higher than the loss of ICMS [dos produtos citados na legislação]. So, we don’t see the probability of having losses. If there are losses, there are few states”, declared Valle.

The case in Alagoas was analyzed by Minister Luiz Fux, president of the STF, due to the recess of the Judiciary – Minister Luís Roberto Barroso is the rapporteur. The other three injunctions were granted by the rapporteur, Alexandre de Moraes, who continued working during the recess.

States see billionaire loss

The law already in force received harsh criticism from states and municipalities during the process – local governments estimate a loss of revenue of up to R$ 83 billion per year, with the potential to compromise public policies and services in areas such as health and education.

The president of the National Committee of State Secretaries of Finance (Comsefaz) and Secretary of Finance of Pernambuco, Décio Padilha, told GloboNews that other states are also preparing to send similar actions to the STF.

According to Padilha, as the injunctions are being granted, “there is a natural stimulus for other states to also enter into the same object”.

Next Tuesday (2), representatives of the states and the Union should meet for the first time in a commission created by decision of Minister Gilmar Mendes to pacify the changes made in the collection of ICMS on fuels.

The commission should also bring together representatives of the Federal Senate, the Chamber of Deputies, the Federal Audit Court (TCU) and the municipalities. Works must be completed by November 4th.