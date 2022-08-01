Default reaches highest level in 2 years

In April this year, default reached the highest percentage since 2020. There are more than 60 million people in debt.

According to the Central Bank, the market default rate registered 3.53% in April, the highest level since 2020. The data still show a certain lag due to the servers strike that ended recently.

In July, Serasa registered a total of 66.6 million Brazilians in default. The highest number since the beginning of the historical series.

High interest rates indebted more Brazilians

During the pandemic, the total number of indebted Brazilians showed the lowest historical value, with measures developed by the BC and other financial institutions for debt renegotiation. However, since July of last year, the trajectory has been rising.

From December to April this year, delinquency rose from 4.4% to 5% for individuals. With regard to companies, the percentage also increased, from 1.5% to 1.7% in the same period.

The main factor that explains this rise is the rise in interest rates, represented by the Selic rate that has been growing since March 2021, in an attempt to control inflation.

In one year, the basic interest rate went from 2% to 13.25%. An alarming growth. For the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee, it is estimated that there will be at least one more hike.

revolving credit card

The revolving credit card modality consists of partial payment of the invoice on the due date, considered a more expensive option for consumers.

However, in the first months of this year, the demand for this type of sport grew by more than 59% when compared to the same period last year. In April, around R$ 26 billion were granted on the revolving credit card.

In addition, the interest for the overdraft also increased: from 127.9% to 132.7% this year.

credit granting

Even in the face of this scenario, the granting of credit grew this year. According to the Central Bank, growth was 29.2%.

In the month of April, R$ 421.1 billion in credit were granted. Of this total, R$ 222.7 billion for individuals and R$ 198.4 billion for companies.

Bad debt sectors

According to a survey carried out by Serasa, the debts of Brazilians are divided into:

Banks and cards: 28.2%;

Water and energy: 22.7%;

Retail: 12.5%;

Services: 10.8%;

Telephone: 7.1%;

Insurers: 2.2%.

Finally, the survey also points out that the population that grew the most in default are younger people, aged 18 to 25.

