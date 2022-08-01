Deputy who killed in traffic spends first night at Casa de Custdia – Gerais

Deputy Horcio still doesn’t know when to be heard by the Civil Police Internal Affairs (photo: social networks)

The Civil Police Internal Affairs Office has not yet announced when police chief Rafael Horcio, who killed Anderson Cndido de Melo after a traffic dispute last Tuesday (7/26), in the Lagoinha neighborhood, in Belo Horizonte, will be heard. That could happen on Monday, but nothing has been confirmed. The policeman was indicted for double murder, for a futile reason that made it impossible to defend the victim, a crime that carries a penalty ranging from 12 to 30 years in prison.

The delegate, who turned himself in this last Saturday (30/7), spent the first night at the Civil Police Custody House, in Bairro Horto, where he met another delegate who has been detained for two weeks, Rafael Lopes Azevedo, aka “Tch Tch”, who is investigated by the Federal Police, for involvement in drug trafficking, and by Internal Affairs, in a series of crimes, which already had investigations in progress.

The two delegates even worked together at the Specialized Police Station for Investigation and Repression of Theft, Robbery and Diversion of Cargo (Denarc).

what has been done so far

In addition to the crime of murder, which took place last Tuesday, police officer Horrio is known to have a conviction for shooting in a public square, in the city of Alfenas, where he had been a police officer, a sentence that has been converted into voluntary work.

For months, according to a source at the Civil Police, he had been driving drunk. When he was approached by Rotam, from the Military Police, he fought with soldiers and even fainted. About a year ago, the delegate would have been caught by the PMMG Traffic Battalion, driving on the move lane. And he is also involved in an investigation of the animal game, which would have been covered up by the entity.

On Saturday afternoon, the spokesman and head of communications for the Civil Police of Minas Gerais, Saulo Castro, explained that the case is under investigation, with new investigations being carried out and that new witnesses will be heard.

Saulo Castro also explained that Horcio was not arrested in the act on the day of the crime, because “at that moment, preliminary and analysis of the facts, it was understood that there was no need for arrest due to the spontaneous presentation of the author of the fact and not of the self-defense hypothesis.”

According to the head of the Civil Police, by law, the entity has 30 days to complete the investigation, but it is expected that it will be completed in the next few days.

Despite being arrested, the delegate continues to receive salary. He would only lose the position of delegate after a judicial or administrative decision. The dismissal is in charge of the state government. For the time being, as he has not yet been sentenced, Horcio will receive his salary with a fine of one third of the salaries.