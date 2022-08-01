Discreet, Malu Mader and Tony Bellotto pose with their two children in an unprecedented and rare click

Malu Mader and Tony Bellotto pose with their two children; they are 24 and 27 years old and are gorgeous; Look

The actress Malu Mader surprised fans by appearing in a rare moment alongside her husband and children. She attended a presentation by Tony Bellotto alongside the Titans.

This Saturday (31), the four posed together after the presentation. smiling, João Mader Bellotto27 years old, and Antonio Mader Bellotto24, posed next to the dads.

Also appears in the photo Nina Bellotto, fruit of the musician’s marriage with the architect Ana Paula Bellotto. They were married before the singer struck up a romance with the actress in the 1990s.

please note that Malu Mader does not have social networks and lives a discreet life, so the records in which the actress appears are rare. Recently, she was even clicked next to her family in an unprecedented moment.

ACTRESS LIVES IN RIO

Very discreet when it comes to her intimate life, the actress Malu Mader decided to open his new apartment for the program Brazilian House, from the GNT cable channel. The space was created by architects Beto Figueiredo and Luiz Eduardo Almeida. She already lived in a penthouse, but ended up buying a second apartment and joining the spaces.

“We can be talking about taste, beauty, what is chic. For me, home is the flower in the vase, it’s the cake in the oven“, she said revealing that she wanted to build a sophisticated yet welcoming space.

Look: