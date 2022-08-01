Doctor addresses passenger with monkeypox on Madrid metro: ‘how many could get sick?’ – World

Surgeon Arturo Henriques approached a man using the Madrid subway despite having monkey pox diagnosis, according to a publication made on a social network this Saturday (30), which has already surpassed 90 thousand likes. The health professional warned about the lack of information and risky behavior of the population.

The case took place on July 15, around 6:20 am, when Arturo noticed the presence of a man with head to toe injuries and even in the hands. “I saw the situation and also the people as if nothing was happening…”, she recalls.

Afterwards, the doctor approached the passenger and questioned what was he doing there if he had monkeypox. “Yes, I have it, but my doctor didn’t tell me I had to stay at home. Just wear a mask,” he heard from the man.

The disease is transmitted by contact with injuries of an infected person and, therefore, social isolation must be carried out until the wounds heal. There is also contagion through the respiratory tract.

Thus, Arturo informed the passenger that the injuries on his body are the most contagious. “(I said) that I am a doctor and that he probably did not understand the instructions of his doctor”, he stressed. The professional was cursed by the man.

Even with the warning about the possibility of transmitting the disease to the people around, the passenger remained in the wagon and sat next to a woman. Arturo asked the lady if he wasn’t afraid of having the disease.

“How can I be afraid if I’m not gay? The government said that gays should take care of themselves,” he heard from the woman. There is no confirmation whether semen or vaginal fluids can transmit the disease, but that monkeypox is transmitted through physical contact. Thus, sexual orientation does not increase the possibility of contagion.

After arriving at the destination, the doctor gave up arguing and got off the subway. “How many people can he make sick? I have no idea.”, he reflects on the case. “Now I’m on the subway balancing myself trying not to hold on to anything, let alone sit down”, he finished.

What is monkeypox?

In interviews with Northeast Diaryinfectologists explained what the disease is, the protection and lethality caused by the virus. Check out some answers:

The virus monkeypoxwhich causes smallpox in monkeys, is a “relative” of human smallpox and considered a zoonosis – a common infection in animals, but which can affect humans -, as Lauro Vieira Perdigão Neto, an infectious disease specialist at Hospital São José, explains.

“What is new is the appearance of outbreaks outside the area of ​​circulation of the monkeypox virus in Africa. Now we are facing a hundred unusual cases, in Europe, North America, Oceania and now cases in South America”, he contextualizes.

Despite the name, the virus usually occurs in rodents, but the first detection was recorded in laboratory monkeys, hence the name of the disease.

“The transmission of these cases is still under analysis, it is not known exactly when the virus came out nor the transmission format that caused the outbreak,” he explains about the current cases.

Are those who received the smallpox vaccine also protected against monkeypox?

Yes, the immunizer applied about 50 years ago also provides a barrier against disease that begins to spread around the world. This can be called cross protection, as defined by Lauro.

“Evidence suggests that the immunity generated by the smallpox vaccine in humans has a benefit against smallpox in monkeys – cross-protection. Studies show that 85% of those vaccinated are protected even after so much time has passed”, he details.

Are people who have had smallpox also protected against the new disease?

The immunity of those who have the disease also generates response against the new disease, as the experts explain. “There is a prolonged protection generated by the immunity of both the vaccine and the disease”, highlights Lauro.

But this is a less common situation than that of people immunized for years and who still have protection, as Mônica ponders. “The living population that has had smallpox is relatively small because the disease has been extinct since the 1980s”

This is because with the smallpox vaccination campaigns, the disease has lost its presence in the population. “So, people are more protected for having been vaccinated than for having had the disease”, he concludes.

Does monkeypox kill? What are the risks of this disease?

Yes, the disease can cause deaths, but this it’s a much lower risk compared to the previous form that led to a national campaign.

“There are risks of complications, because they form those bubbles, which should not be pierced. Patients should let the blisters dry to avoid secondary infection”, details infectious disease specialist Mônica Façanha.

The specialist, also a professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the Federal University of Ceará, explains that the blisters appear on the face and spread throughout the body. “It’s very important for us to think that this variant of smallpox is much lighter than human smallpox, which had a very high lethality. The cases are now much lighter.”