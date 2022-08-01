Doctor catches man infected with monkeypox in subway

Can you imagine riding the subway and suddenly realizing that a passenger is infected with monkeypox? This is what happened to the doctor Arturo Henriques, who was going to work and managed to catch a man with the disease walking calmly on public transport in Madrid, Spain.

The health professional managed to take a photo and posted it on his Twitter last Saturday (30), a publication that has already reached more than 100,000 likes.

“How many people can he make sick??? I have no idea”, asked the doctor on the microblog. He even warned that he would not touch anywhere on the transport, for fear of ending up catching the disease because of the other’s lack of irresponsibility.

He even talked to the infected person to understand what was happening, since the transmission time is long, reaching 21 days and the answer shocked Arturo.

“The man enters the subway. Completely riddled with injuries from head to toe, including his hands. I see the situation and I also see the people around me as if nothing is happening. I became a KAREN, I approached the man prudently and questioned what he was doing on the subway if he had V [varíola] of the monkeys. His answer: yes. I have it, but my doctor didn’t tell me I had to stay home. Just wear a mask,” she said.

At another time, he talks to the passenger who is next to the infected, asking if she is afraid of catching the disease. In response, surprisingly, the woman claims that she was not afraid because the government claimed that the problem was a disease of homosexuals. “How am I going to fear if I’m not gay? The government said it was the gays who had to take care of themselves.”