Doctor goes to the floor when receiving exams from Cláudia Rodrigues

Girlfriend updates Cláudia Rodrigues’ health status

The businesswoman and girlfriend of Claudia Rodrigues, Adriane Bonato, went public in an interview and talked about the state of health of his beloved.

Suffering from multiple sclerosis, an incurable disease, which Claúdia Rodrigues has been treating for years, Adriane said that she recently underwent new tests. According to Adriane, the professional who accompanies his girlfriend was very excited to see the results of the actress’s new exams.

“Four months ago, during the check-up, Claudinha’s doctor even cried. He said he was sending her painting to conferences to validate the analyzes with other doctors. Multiple sclerosis is a disease that is said to have no cure, but ‘my little girl’ is proving the opposite”, declared Adriane Bonato to Extra.

“Acts like I’m a man”, says girlfriend about comedian

In a recent interview, Adriane Bonato opened up about her relationship with Cláudia Rodrigues, and gave several details about the relationship. “She treats me masculine. She treats me like he does,” she said in an interview with presenter Luciana Gimenez.

“I think it’s still sinking in. She is finding herself. In her mind, she loves Adriane who is a woman, but she acts like I am a man. She calls me ‘love’ and says ‘he’. She treats me male. She treats me like him and not like her,” she said.

“She stole a kiss from me and it scared me. I was always very demure, I preserved myself. She kissed me at my family’s party. My 98-year-old grandmother was on the side,” she says. “On the way home, she told me she was in love with me. This is how Claudinha is: always very direct. I’ve never seen a person so direct. I told her I thought she was confusing things. I was afraid that she would suffer new prejudices”, said Adriane about their first kiss.