Document reveals Sony’s opinion on Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard

Call of Duty and Xbox Game Pass were cited in the document in an attempt to bar the deal

A document discovered on the website of WHERE IS IT (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) presents the response of the Sony after being questioned by the regulatory agency for its opinion regarding the purchase of the Activision Blizzard for the Microsoft. In the document, which is publicly available, it is possible to identify several arguments of the Sony that emphasize the power of Call of Duty and also from Game Passto point out the market dominance that the Microsoft will have after the acquisition is completed.

The negotiation is still being analyzed by several responsible bodies such as the WHERE IS IT around the world, which analyze the possibility of having a monopoly in large acquisitions in the market to avoid unfair competition and a monopoly in the industry.

Although there are some parts of the document where the text is not publicly available, many visible details show the cards used by the Sony to try to stop the deal.

When asked if there are games from activision that do not have competitors from other developers for other consoles, the Sony quoted Call of Duty as the company’s main game being one of the main brands in world entertainment, check out what was said:

“Activision’s Call of Duty is an essential game: a blockbuster, AAA-like game that is unrivaled. According to a 2019 study: “The importance of Call of Duty to entertainment in general is indescribable. The brand was the only video game IP to break into the top 10 of all entertainment brands among fanatics, joining powerhouses like Star Wars, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings.” Call of Duty is so popular that it influences users’ choice of console, and its network of loyal users is so ingrained that even if a competitor had the budget to develop a similar product, it wouldn’t be able to rival it.”

“Activision puts considerable resources into developing Call of Duty. Each annual Call of Duty release takes approximately 3-5 years to develop. As Activision releases one Call of Duty game per year, this equates to an annual investment hundreds of millions of dollars.”

“The annual AAA releases are developed by four rotating studios (Activision, Infinity Ward, Treyarch and Raven Software), each supported by multiple satellite studios. Other studios work on the battle royale Warzone and Call of Duty: Mobile. Approximately 1,200 people work on the development of each version and another 1,500 are involved in publishing and distribution. Thus, Call of Duty alone has more developers than most game companies employ across their entire development portfolio, even AAA studios. , given its plans to recruit an additional 2,000 developers in 2021, Activision likely expects Call of Duty to be even more successful in the future. No other developer can devote the same level of resources and expertise to game development. Even if they could, Call of Duty is heavily entrenched, so no rival – no matter how relevant – can catch up to it. Call of Duty was the best-selling game for nearly every year in the last decade and, for its genre, is overwhelmingly the best-selling game. It is synonymous with first-person shooters and essentially defines that category. This is also demonstrated by player engagement on social media: Call of Duty has over 24 million followers on Facebook versus 7 million for Battlefield; and more than 12 million”

Sony sues Brazilian company alleging forgery of PlayStation controllers

The company seeks compensation in the amount of BRL 120,000 and a daily fine of BRL 20,000 in case of non-compliance



Check out some excerpts below Sony quotes the Xbox Game Pass and talks about the impact this would have, as well as emphasizing that it would take many years to have an equivalent service.

“One of the reasons Microsoft’s Game Pass has grown so quickly is because since 2017, Microsoft has acquired several third-party studios, including Double Fine, Obsidian Entertainment, Ninja Theory, and Bethesda, and added their content to Game Pass. Such acquisitions gave Microsoft a greater mass of content – even without Activision games. Adding Activision games to that content would represent a tipping point.”

“Over the past five years, Microsoft’s Game Pass has grown to capture approximately 60-70% of the global subscription services market. This share is even higher in Brazil, where Game Pass represents approximately 70-80% of the PC subscription services. 12 When Microsoft announced that it would acquire ZeniMax in 2020, Game Pass had approximately 10 million subscribers. Even if each subscriber purchased the cheapest tier ($10 per month), this equated to more than $1.2 billion in annual subscription revenue. […] By the time Microsoft announced it would acquire Activision in 2022, Game Pass had grown to 25 million subscribers – a 38% increase in January 2021 – doubling its annual Game Pass subscription revenue to at least $3 billion.”

“SIE is not in a position to give a concrete estimate of how long a full entry would take. However, it notes that it would take several years for a competitor – even with substantial investments – to create an effective rival to Game Pass.”

What do you think of the arguments of the Sony regarding the merger negotiation between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard? Share in the comments with your opinion!

Source: CADE