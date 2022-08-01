Does wearing a mask prevent the transmission of smallpox from monkeys?

The outbreak of monkeypox around the world is putting experts on alert. To date, the virus has been identified in more than 15,000 patients spread across 74 countries. On Saturday 23, the World Health Organization (WHO) considered the Monkeypox a public health emergency.

With more than 800 infected, Brazil is now the seventh country in the world with the highest number of confirmed cases, according to data from the Ministry of Health. In turn, the State of São Paulo is the one that registers the most cases of Orthopoxvirus variolae (monkeypox), the causative agent of monkeypox.

As an attempt to delay the entry of the virus in Brazil, the National Health Surveillance Agency (anvisa) recommended in May the use of masks in airports and on aircraft. According to neurosurgeon Paulo Porto de Melo, the protection measure did not help to stop the transmission of the disease in the country.

“Monkey smallpox is transmitted through prolonged and direct contact between people and the active lesions of the virus, and not through the respiratory route”, says the member of the Doctors for Life, a group dedicated to studying Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. “Thus, the effect of masks to reduce the transmission of this disease is negligible.”

The mortality rate caused by the monkeypox virus is estimated to be between 2% and 10%, depending on the type of agent. In addition, transmission by sexual contact was observed in 95% of cases, according to a study published by the British scientific journal. The New England Journal of Medicinelast week.

According to the WHO, the monkeypox outbreak in Europe may have been caused by risky sexual habits at electronic music parties, known as raves, in Spain and Belgium. The first cases were recorded in men who had sex with other men.

For physician Paulo Porto de Melo, instead of recommending the use of masks, there are more efficient strategies to contain the spread of the disease, such as encouraging the education of the main groups at risk for contagion (men who are having sex with other men), avoid close contact with infected individuals and follow isolation for 21 days.

Respiratory transmission

There is also a discussion about the possibility of transmission of the disease via droplets or aerosols, which would justify the recommendation to use masks as a preventive measure.

THE transmission of infection through exposure to expelled respiratory dropletscontaining virus, occurs when an infected person coughs or sneezes, especially when he is less than 1 meter away from the other.

already the aerosol transmission occurs through smaller respiratory droplets (aerosols) containing viruses that can remain suspended in the air, and be carried over distances greater than 1 meter for longer periods (usually hours).

For infectious disease specialist Patricia Rady Muller, contamination by monkeypox respiratory route is not ruled out as a possible form of transmission. According to the doctor, although the main form of transmission is “body-to-body”, contamination via droplets by saliva would configure a second degree of contagion.

“Focusing on the use of masks would not be a strategy to delay the arrival of the virus in its entirety”, argues the doctor. “But actually, it would be important to avoid contagion if the infected person is close to many people.” Patricia reinforces that the most effective recommendation to prevent the transmission of the disease is the isolation of the infected patient. “The main way to stop this chain of transmission is to detect the largest number of infected people and isolate these patients”, says Patricia.

For Roberto Zeballos, a general practitioner with a doctorate in Immunology, monkeypox is not a respiratory disease. “Where are the cases that were transmitted by droplets? If the contamination were by aerosols, it would not have this 95% predominance. [referindo-se ao estudo da revista britânica] in cases where intimate sexual relations take place”, he says.

What can happen, according to the specialist, is contamination by the air when the doctor, for example, performs the treatment of a person contaminated by the monkeypox. “The disease can be transmitted, yes, when the doctor is dealing with the infected patient, by the droplets of the vesicles” [lesões na pele da pessoa infectada]explains Zeballos.

