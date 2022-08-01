election puts the independence of the Central Bank to the test

posted on 01/08/2022 05:58 / updated on 01/08/2022 11:02



For the first time, the elections will have an autonomous BC, but it is not known to what extent it will exercise this independence

The independence of the Central Bank (BC), achieved with the sanction of Complementary Law No. 179, of February 24, 2021, will finally be tested at the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), which will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday . Market bets vary between 0.50 and 0.75 percentage point high in the basic interest rate (Selic), currently at 13.25% per year, but analysts estimate that the most awaited of the meeting will be the communiqué of the collegiate. In it, the BC must say whether it will interrupt the process of raising the rate or follow the flow of high international interest, promoted by central banks with the objective of combating global inflation, which shows no signs of truce.

For most experts heard by the Mail, the argument that the Brazilian Central Bank started the monetary tightening cycle earlier, in March 2021, when the Selic was at the historic floor of 2% per year, will not be enough to justify the interruption of interest rate hikes in a scenario in which the exchange rate remains under pressure, due to political uncertainties and the expectation of worsening inflation and the fiscal scenario in 2023. They point out that it is no use looking at inflation in 2022 because, even with the perspective of a one-off drop due to the reduction of taxes on fuels, the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) will remain above the target ceiling of 5% this year and 4.75% next year. At the same time, they claim that the main consequence of the continued monetary tightening is just one: recession, which could happen between the end of this year and the beginning of 2023.





criticized performance

For the first time, the elections will have an autonomous BC, but it is not known to what extent it will exercise this independence. In previous elections, the BC’s performance has always been criticized – mainly by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes – for interrupting the cycles of monetary tightening during political campaigns. But analysts recognize that it will not be easy for the Copom to explain itself if it decides to stop raising the Selic rate amid the election campaign, which officially begins on the 16th.

If it wants to give a sign that it is truly autonomous, the BC can play against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the electoral race. Higher interest rates mean more expensive credit and less momentum in the economy. It is not by chance that the growth of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2023 projected by the market, below 0.50%, continues to shrink in view of the prospect that interest rates should remain high and above double digits until December of the year that he comes. To make matters worse, the Executive does not help the BC’s work in fighting inflation, because it is taking measures that increase expenses and worsen the fiscal framework — despite the authorities’ discourse that the consolidation process is underway.

In the view of experts, fiscal risks have increased with recent government measures, such as the R$41.2 billion package approved with the PEC Kamikaze, the name given by Minister Paulo Guedes. This package of benefits, which start to be paid this week, should help and set up a series of “fiscal bombs” in the next year, because the benefits will hardly be suspended.

The main problem that should be considered at the Copom meeting is the de-anchoring of inflation expectations. Despite the trend of deceleration of the indices in the coming months, the BC is heading towards failure in monetary policy for three consecutive years. In the latest Focus bulletin, the median of market estimates collected by the Central Bank for the IPCA — which measures official inflation — went from 5.20% to 5.30% in 2023, above the target ceiling of 4.75% .

United States

The United States has entered a technical recession with a drop in GDP for two straight quarters this year. This fact may even put the Central Bank in a less uncomfortable position, recognize the analysts, which could help in the argument of interrupting the rise of the Selic from September onwards. “With the US in a technical recession, it is easier for the BC to sell the stability strategy in monetary policy from the August meeting onwards. But the market does not buy that much, because the median of projections continues to rise and is above the ceiling, even with the Selic rate at 13.75% at the end of the year. Therefore, the market thinks that keeping interest rates at this level will not be enough”, highlights Roberto Padovani, chief economist at Banco BV.

Fiscal framework poses challenge

Former Central Bank director José Júlio Senna, head of the Center for Monetary Studies at the Brazilian Institute of Economics at Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV Ibre), does not believe that the elections should influence the BC’s decisions throughout this semester. “The BC’s commitment to fighting inflation is legitimate and it gives all the signs that there is no room to bow to political pressures. Furthermore, it now has this prerogative in law, which reinforces the hypothesis that it does not there will be interference”, he says.

Senna recognizes that it will be difficult for the BC to interrupt the current cycle of high interest rates, with an uncertain international scenario, the prospect of global recession and the unstable domestic environment, which has put pressure on the exchange rate.

And, given the worsening fiscal situation, with the government adopting expansionary measures, the BC’s work is increasingly challenging. “We see the Executive’s fiscal policy decisions in the opposite direction of controlling inflation. The artificial reduction of the IPCA this year, due to the temporary reduction of taxes on fuels, aims to plant higher inflation next year. And the period of time with what the BC is concerned about is 2023 and 2024. Therefore, both the external and domestic environments do not help the BC’s work. And, therefore, we doubt whether the Copom will succeed in keeping inflation within the target”, summarizes Senna.

Chief strategist at Wealth High Governance (WHG), Tony Volpon considers that the good reaction of the market in relation to the new hike in US interest rates last Wednesday was an encouragement to the Brazilian Central Bank. “But what the market gives, the market takes away. The fiscal issue remains undefined and, on the one hand, nobody knows very well what the eventual new government will do with spending and, on the revenue side, nobody knows how much of this improvement recent one will last”, he explains.

The former director of the BC recognizes that, with the monetary authority independent, due to the history of previous elections, “the electoral pause, from a strictly monetary policy point of view, is not adequate”.

“The BC will no longer have an excuse for the lack of independence to interrupt the cycle of high interest rates. But we see that many central banks, with a longer tradition of independence, like the Fed (the US central bank), tend to do that too”, he highlights. For Volpon, what is most worrying is the divergence of market projections with those of the Central Bank. “The BC is more optimistic in the forecasts and, thus, raises the doubt whether this optimism is not influenced by a desire to stop at the next Copom meeting”, he points out.

Economist Luiz Gonzaga Belluzzo, a professor at the State University of Campinas (Unicamp), also does not believe that the BC should interrupt the cycle of high interest rates during the electoral campaign. “What is looking like is that the cycle of monetary tightening should not stop and we may have a recession in 2023, which is already contracted, because the world is slowing down and Brazil will be no exception”, he explains. (HR)

own ideas

In the assessment of economist Carlos Thadeu de Freitas Gomes, former director of the BC and chief economist of the National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC), at this week’s meeting, the BC’s autonomy will be definitively tested, since, in addition to to raise the Selic, the BC will hardly be able to lower interest rates. “We have seen the BC stop interest rate hikes several times during the electoral campaign. And those who are independent have to prove and show that they have their own ideas. Therefore, the BC will now have to keep interest rates high, even harming the reelection of Bolsonaro”, highlights Gomes. “Interests are already high, but the BC will have to pray for the dollar to fall”, he stresses.

Sergio Vale, chief economist at MB Associados, joins the chorus of high stakes on the Selic to 13.75% in this week’s Copom and rules out political interference in the BC, despite predicting the end of the cycle at this meeting. “I don’t think there will be any interference. The BC should sell this high as the last increase in the current cycle. It would be worse for the government if the BC continued to raise interest rates during the election. For now, the Selic at 13.75% per annum is enough. A turbulent fourth quarter can make the BC rise again to Selic”, he says.

Julio Hegedus, from Mirae Asset, reinforces concern about the fiscal bombs set for 2023, despite the data showing improvement this year, with revenue gains from dividends and stimulus measures. “Therefore, the BC should act more rigorously in setting interest rates and monetary tightening”, he says, who does not rule out the Selic rate above 14.25% per year if the BC “decides to anticipate monetary tightening” and, thus, , keep interest rates at a higher level for longer. “Especially because the fiscal rearrangement of 2023 should bring new inflationary pressures for the return of taxes and the end of other exemptions”, he adds.

complex process

Professor Luiz Gonzaga Belluzzo, from Unicamp, observes that the current inflationary process is complex, as it combines supply shocks concentrated in fuels and commodities that permeate the entire economy, and therefore, the high price is more persistent. In the case of Brazil, he says, the BC does not have the instruments to deal with this scenario. “The ability to diffuse this inflationary shock is very large and, if the BC raises interest rates too violently, the economy will plummet. Inflation hurts the poorest strata much more, because wages are quickly eroded. It’s true. But if you it increases interest rates a lot and brings down the economy, increases unemployment. And when you lose your job, the loss of income is infinite. This is the complexity of economic processes in the market economy.” (HR)