Elections 2022: Bolsonaro leads presidential race in São Paulo, poll says

Clauber Cleber Caetano/PR – 04/26/2022

Bolsonaro has 40.1% of voting intentions in the state, while Lula has 36.1%



A new survey released this Monday, 1st, by the Paraná Research shows that the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) leads the presidential race in state of São Paulo. In a stimulated simulation, in which the names of candidates are suggested, Bolsonaro appears with 40.1% of voting intentions in Brazil’s largest electoral college. Bolsonaro’s main rival in the election, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) appears in second position in the survey, with 36.1% of voting intentions. In relation to the previous poll, Bolsonaro shows a growth of 0.4%, while Lula shows a drop of 0.2%. Ciro Gomes (PDT) appears in third position, with 7.1% of the votes, followed by Simone Tebet (MDB), with 1.7%. Pablo Marçal (Pros), Vera Lúcia (PSTU), André Janones (Avante), Felipe D’Ávila (Novo), Eymael (DC), Leonardo Péricles (UP) and Sofia Manzano (PCB) were left with less than 1% of the voting intentions.

According to the survey, Bolsonaro has his biggest support base in the group with people between 35 and 44 years old, where he has 43.6% of support, while Lula prevails in the 16-24 age group, with 45.5%. Regarding gender, Bolsonaro leads among men (48.1%), while Lula is the preference of women (39.1%). Regarding the level of education, PT leads among people with elementary education (42.4%) while the current president shows an advantage among voters with higher education (45.7%). In the stimulated scenario, Whites and Nulls correspond to 7.5% of respondents, while those who Don’t Know or Didn’t Answer correspond to 4.9%.

The survey also provides data on the race for the state governorship. According to stimulated research, Fernando Haddad (PT) leads the contest with 33.2% of voting intentions, showing growth of 2.6% in relation to the last poll. in second place is Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), which adds up to 22.5% of the intentions and also showed an increase of 3.3% in relation to the last survey. Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) appears with 14%, with an increase of 4.8% compared to the last survey. Vinicius Poit (New) adds 1.2%. Gabriel Colombo (PCB), Elvis Cezar (PDT) and Altino Junior (PSTU) add up to less than 1% of the intentions. Whites and Nulls add up to 16.3% and those who do not know or have not responded correspond to 10.7%.