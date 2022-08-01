End of the limitation of consultations by health plans starts to take effect today – Nacional

This Monday (1/08) the decision of the ANS begins to take effect that determines that all users of health plans are entitled to unlimited consultations and sessions with psychologists, speech therapists, occupational therapists and physical therapists (photo: Reproduction/Pixabay) As of this Monday (1/08), all health plan users will be entitled to unlimited consultations and sessions with psychologists, speech therapists, occupational therapists and physiotherapists. The measure, taken by the collegiate board of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) in mid-July, applies to clients with any disease or health condition listed by the WHO.

Before the decision, the number of consultations covered varied according to the patient’s illness. Now, the use becomes unlimited and, to consult with one of these professionals, it is enough that the therapy sessions are prescribed by the doctor who accompanies the user of the health plan.

The definition, which aims to promote equal rights for users and standardize the format of procedures currently guaranteed for these professional categories, should benefit approximately 49 million Brazilians with medical insurance.

other measures

In June, the ANS had approved a rule that expanded health plan coverage for people with pervasive developmental disorders, such as autism. Since July 1st, any method or technique for treating these diseases indicated by an attending physician must be covered obligatorily.

The breadth of coverage of health plans has been a source of controversy. On June 8, a decision by the second section of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) restricted the procedures that must be covered by health plan operators in the country — the so-called list of ANS procedures.

The ministers defined that the nature of the list is exhaustive, which exempts companies from covering medical requests that are outside the coverage list. There was a claim by users of medical agreements that the list be exemplary, which would allow the care of unforeseen cases and had been giving rise to claims from patients in the Court.

With the understanding signed by the STJ, if there is no therapeutic substitute or if the procedures on the list are exhausted, there may be, exceptionally, coverage of the treatment indicated by the doctor or dentist.