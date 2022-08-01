England beats Germany in extra time, makes Wembley explode and is champions for the first time in history

With more than 87,000 fans at Wembley, England beat Germany 2-1 and became women’s Euro champions for the 1st time.

For the first time in history, the England is champion of female euro! This Sunday (31), the England team won the Germany per 2 to 1 in extra time, at Wembley, and won the first title in the competition. The decision was broadcast live. by ESPN on Star+.

Ella Toone put the home team ahead. magull evened out in the end. In overtime, Chloe Kelly secured the cup for England.

England, led by Sarina Wiegman, champion of the last edition of the tournament with the Netherlands, ended the first phase with 100% success in group A, with 14 goals scored in three games. He then left Spain behind with a heroic comeback in extra time, in addition to beating Sweden 4-0 in the semi.

On the other hand, the eight-time champion Germany once again returned to the final and in search of another title, as in the last edition they disappointed, in addition to having stopped in the quarterfinals of the 2019 World Cup and left out of the Olympics.

Pushed by the crowd that filled the stadium, the Lionesses were better in the first half and could have gone into the break with an advantage on the scoreboard. The English team dictated the pace of the game, took the initiatives and had two great opportunities to get ahead with Ellen White.

On the other hand, the German team defended well, but failed to create chances. The team suffered with the absence of the experienced striker Alexandra Popp, who felt discomfort in her left hamstring muscle and was left out of the decision.

in the second time, the home team started pressing and at 17 they opened the scoring with a great covering goal from Ella Toone. In the bid, Walsh launched for shirt 20, who played for coverage on the exit of goalkeeper Schult.

At a disadvantage, the Germans didn’t feel the goal and almost equalized soon after, when Schuller hit the post, at 20. Until, at 33, Wassmuth played in the measure for Magull to leave everything the same at Wembley.

With 1 to 1 in regulation time, the decision to overtime. The first half was balanced between the two teams, but without clear chances of goal for both sides. At the beginning of the second, Toone just didn’t make the second, because the goalkeeper Frohms defended with his foot.

Until in the final minutes, after a corner by Hemp, Chloe Kelly took advantage of the leftover in the area and sent it to the back of the net to score the goal of the England title.

Chloe Kelly celebrates England’s goal against Germany in the women’s Euro final Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Best moments

Championship status

The English team won its first European title in the competition, which has already participated in three editions (1984, 2009 and 2022). Already the German team, winner in 8 of 13 editions, bitter for the first time the vice-championship.

It went well: Chloe Kelly

The striker left the bench to replace Mead to score England’s title goal in extra-time to an explosion of more than 87,000 fans in attendance.

audience record

Throughout the competition, the crowd was present in the stands, which registered audience records. And this Sunday’s decision couldn’t be different… 87,192 people filled Wembley and registered the biggest attendance in the history of the European Championship, whether female or male.

The record of this edition so far was in England’s debut against Austria. At the time, more than 68,000 people watched the host team’s 1-0 victory at Old Trafford.

Datasheet

England 2 x 1 Germany

GOALS: Ella Toone (17′ of 2nd t), Magull (33′ of 2nd t), Chloe Kelly

ENGLAND: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly (Greenwood); Stanway (Scott), Walsh; Mead (Kelly), Kirby (Toone), Hemp; White (Russian). Technique: Sarina Wiegman

GERMANY: Frohms; Gwinn, Hendrich, Hegering (Doorsoun), Rauch; Magull (Dallmann), Oberdorf, Dabritz (Lohmann); Huth, Schuller (Anyomi), Brand (Wassmuth). Coach: Martina Voss-Tecklenburg