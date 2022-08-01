England beats Germany in extra time to win the Women’s Euro | international football

At a packed Wembley, England beat Germany 2-1, in extra time, and became champions of the Women’s Euro 2022. ). Already the Germans, winners in 8 of 13 editions, embittered for the first time the vice-championship.

In addition to being the English girls’ first major title, winning the Women’s Euro ended a long football fast for England, which had not been champions since the 1966 men’s World Cup, against Germany, also in extra time. In 2021, also at a packed Wembley, the England boys lost the Euro Cup to Italy on penalties.

England and Germany delivered everything that was expected of a European Cup final. Intensity, speed, disposition and a lot of emotion. Boosted by an absolutely packed Wembley, the Lioness started better, being more aggressive, proposing the game and putting the German defense in danger. Ellen White, for example, missed two great chances to open the scoring. Germany, in turn, tried to pressure the hosts’ ball out, but without much organization.

In the second half, Wassmuth entered Germany and had a huge chance to score, right in the first minutes, when he went out in front of the goalkeeper at speed, but he finished very badly. Then Magull pouted, who took paint off the beam.

But, through a beautiful shot by Walsh, Toone advanced in speed behind the defense and showed coolness and extreme quality to give a little touch over the goalkeeper to open the scoring for England, in the 17th minute.

However, Germany did not give up and began to pressure the hosts. Magull hit the post, but, in the 34th minute, took advantage of Wassmuth’s perfect cross to deflect it to the back of the English goal and declare the tie.

In extra time, Germany increased its possession of the ball and demanded too much from the physical condition of the English, who had to run even more on the field. But, in the second half of extra time, Hemp took a corner and, after a hit in the area, Chloe Kelly – who came in for top scorer Beth Mead – showed opportunism to stretch out in the small area, at five minutes, and guarantee the England triumph.

In the warm-up for the final, Alex Popp – top scorer of the Women’s Euro Cup with six goals, alongside England’s Beth Mead – felt discomfort in the posterior muscle of her left thigh and was out of the decision.

The situation of the German striker became even more dramatic taking into account the history of the last Euros. In the 2013 and 2017 editions, Popp missed the tournament through injuries. And in 2022, when everything was going to be her glory, the muscle problem came.

87,192 people attended Wembley for the Euro final, which meant breaking the tournament’s attendance record, counting both men’s and women’s. The record attendance in women’s football in general was at the Camp Nou, in 2021, with 91,648 fans for Barcelona v Wolfsburg, in the Champions League.