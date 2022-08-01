Ethel Maciel | Tests and information should guide action against monkeypox

Since May, the world has been facing a new public health emergency. In less than 2 months, the infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus (MPXV) has spread to more than 60 countries, causing more than 20,000 infections, according to data from the US CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).

In Brazil, in just over a month after the identification of the 1st case, on June 9, the total number of infected people reached more than 1,000 confirmed cases, according to a survey by the Ministry of Health. The rapid growth in cases led the WHO to declare monkeypox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

From the same family of viruses responsible for human and cowpox, monkeypox was discovered in 1958, when researchers were investigating an infectious outbreak in primates from Africa that were being studied in Denmark. However, a short time later, the scientists verified that the monkeys did not participate in the dynamics of the infection as reservoir animals of the virus and that they were also affected by the pathogen like other mammals.

With the institution of the emergency decree made by the WHO, a state of alert is created and it is necessary to prepare to face another pandemic. Pandemic preparedness is a continuous process of planning, reviewing and translating these actions at all levels of health care, in primary, secondary and tertiary care, that is, from health actions close to the community in health units to the hospital. The plan must therefore be a guideline based on the best scientific evidence at the time and lessons learned from other past pandemics.

This preparation requires identifying the threat, who are the most vulnerable to that threat, what the risk is (whether mild, moderate or high), the existing motivation for the response, and based on that, we establish possible actions. The more detailed the threat, the vulnerable, the risks and the necessary and existing actions, the better our preparedness to respond to the pandemic and the better we will face it.

In the case of monkeypox we know that there is a global threat. The virus made mutations that made it more adaptable to the human species. All unvaccinated people are vulnerable to monkeypox virus infection. However, so far, in young adults, the disease has been less severe, the concern is when the transmission finds people more likely to respond worse to infection such as: children, people with immunosuppression, pregnant women, among others.

The first cases of the disease were identified in men, young adults with multiple sexual partners. Which led to the investigation into sexual transmission.

However, it is important to note that no infectious disease is transmitted by “sexual orientation”. They can be transmitted by inhaled drops, infected fluids on surfaces, sexual transmission, etc., but never by “sexual orientation”.

Focusing on the correct communication of the transmission route and avoiding prejudice and stigma is a fundamental task in dealing with diseases. Historically, conservative and patriarchal society seeks to regulate our bodies, and there is nothing more conservative than attributing sexual orientation to diseases. To remember, the AIDS pandemic that was first called “gay cancer” in the first posters and communication about the disease, believing that controlling the sexuality of a group would solve the control of the disease.

We learned many lessons about fighting AIDS, the main one being that in a society where talking about sex is a forbidden, sinful and blamed subject, facing diseases that have sexual intercourse as one of the forms of transmission will always face taboos. social.

In the zika virus pandemic, women were instructed not to get pregnant and those who became infected were accused of not wearing adequate clothing that covered their entire body to avoid mosquito bites. It is always important to state that the main action must be to control public health over the transmitting agent and prevent the means of transmission with better controls on water, air, environmental cleaning and not on human bodies.

In the Covid-19 pandemic, which we are still living, the disease in addition to droplet transmission is transmitted through the air. In a crowded public transport, with people without effective masks and without air quality control, your chance of being contaminated is enormous, but at no time were managers told you to miss work if you were faced with this situation of danger to your life. And unfortunately, little improvement has been made in these modes of transport.

So, we keep making the same mistakes, blaming people for their contamination instead of demanding that the State effectively use our tax money to save lives, applying it to public health measures. Lives will be lost through our silence and inaction.

In the case of monkeypox, the virus can be found in various secretions such as saliva, wound secretions (the main route of transmission) and the virus has already been found in semen. Therefore, the virus is transmitted by droplets, by contact with contaminated wounds and by secretions.

Informing is the best strategy for people to know how to make better choices. You can have sex with 50 people; if none have the disease, you don’t have to worry. You can have sex with only one person and if they get infected, you have a huge chance of getting infected.

So, how should our confrontation be? Decreasing the number of partners or offering free trials everywhere so that sexually active people can better protect themselves? Public health must do its part, offering testing and guidance for isolation in case of infected and not focusing actions on limiting sexual orientation or sexuality.

As long as the State faces pandemics focusing on people’s behavioral control, we will be doomed to failure and lives will be lost. It’s time for science to guide our actions with effective tests, effective vaccines and timely medicines. For where science is invited to enter, prejudice finds the door closed.