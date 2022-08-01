Even leading F1 by hand, Verstappen surprised by winning in Hungary – 07/31/2022

Max Verstappen has won eight times this season, but none of those victories was more unexpected than this Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix. Starting tenth after having an engine problem in qualifying and having been almost half a second per lap slower than the Ferraris in the race simulations, the world leader had a much better pace in the GP, passed his rival Charles Leclerc twice, and now has an 80-point lead in the championship.

Two factors explain this surprising performance on Sunday. Red Bull made several changes to the car after suffering on Friday, and Verstappen himself had already said after qualifying that his feeling was much better. However, as it rained on Saturday morning, during the last free practice, it was necessary to wait until the race to prove this improvement.

The other factor was Red Bull’s strategy, highlighted by Verstappen himself. The Dutchman had already climbed the field from tenth to fourth place, avoiding wasting time with slower cars, when he had his second stop anticipated by the team. With that, he surpassed the pole position George Russell and Carlos Sainz.

“With this strategy, I was already second, but I started to see that I could win when I saw that Charles was having difficulties with the hard tyre”, said the current world champion. To defend against Verstappen’s stoppage, Ferrari had called Leclerc to the pits, but had put on the hard tires, which were slow to enter the temperature window.

So much so, that Verstappen passed his rival with ease, then made a mistake, spun, and still passed Leclerc a short time later. The Monegasque, who had asked the team to stay on the track to avoid putting on the hard tyres, ended up re-entering the pits and finished sixth.

On the Ferrari side, in addition to the bad strategy, there was a surprise due to the drop in pace. “For me it was clear from the first lap that something wasn’t right,” said Carlos Sainz, who finished fourth despite the strategy Leclerc wanted, using the soft compound in the final part. “The tires didn’t work. In the end, positions are what they are. Red Bull passed us on the track, Perez was getting to me at the end. We went from being half a second ahead on Friday to being half a second slow on Sunday. Something It didn’t work out with the temperature. It was a bad day and we have to come back stronger.”

As Sainz said, the big difference between Friday and Sunday was the track temperature, 23 degrees cooler. And Ferrari was not prepared for this scenario.

Also switching from water to wine from Friday to Sunday was Mercedes, who scored their second consecutive double podium. Lewis Hamilton was second and pole Russell finished third. However, unlike what happened in the last race in France, this double podium came on its own merits, without taking into account the rivals’ problems. And it also comes as a surprise to the team, who feared suffering from the lower temperatures.

It’s another chapter of Mercedes’ journey of discovery in this championship, in which several times it didn’t quite understand the car’s reaction to the changes it was trying to make. Over the weekend in Hungary, the team “turned the car upside down”, as Russell put it, and may have discovered a different path. The championship may be all but decided in Verstappen’s favor, but this Sunday’s race could represent the start of a new chapter in the championship with three teams vying for victory.