Events that could impact the stock market this week

Events on the market’s radar this week:

Decision on interest in Brazil

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank (Copom) announces on Wednesday, 3rd, the new interest rate in Brazil. Market projections indicate that the Selic rate will be raised to 13.75% per year.

Copom will inform the new rate after 18:30. Analysts and investors are also closely following the committee’s statement, which may signal the direction of the rate.

US employment

US employment data can also impact stock markets. On Friday, 5th, at 9:30 am, the result of the Payroll, the report on the labor market, will be released. Analysts estimate a slowdown in job creation, from 372,000 in June to 250,000 in July. The unemployment rate is expected to remain at 3.6%.

industry and services

Still in the United States, the results of the purchasing manager indices (PMI) for industry, on Monday, and services, on Wednesday, will be carefully observed. Both will be released in the morning. Analysts and investors monitor through these and other numbers how the US economy is doing amid the impact of higher interest rates.

2Q22 Results

The disclosure of 2Q22 results of Ibovespa heavyweights, such as Bradesco (BBDC4), could bring volatility to the Brazilian stock exchange. Follow the release date below:

Monday, 1st

Marcopolo, Movida, Blau Farmacêutica, Pague Menos, TIM, SFB – after market close.

Tuesday, 2

Engie, Cielo, Iguatemi, Copasa, JSL – after market close.

Wednesday, 3

Gerdau, Gerdau Metalúrgica – before market opening.

PetroRio, Ultrapar, Totvs, Lojas Quero-Quero, Tegma – after the market closed.

Thursday, 4

Bradesco, Embraer, AES Brasil, Tupy, Sanepar, Porto Seguro, Lojas Renner, Alpargatas, Simpar, Tenda, São Carlos – after the market closes.

Friday, 5

Celesc – after the market closes.

Saint Martin pays dividend on August 16

Log clarifies press news

RD (RADL3) reports higher adjusted profit in 2Q22

Carrefour Brasil will issue BRL 1.5 billion in debentures

Petrobras manifests itself on news involving Braskem

Viveo completes acquisition of Famap

Eternit completes the acquisition of Confibra

Eneva enters into a financing agreement with BNB

