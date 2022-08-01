Exhaust area of ​​the Ring Road in BH finally goes into operation – Gerais

Exhaust area of ​​the Ring Road in BH pleased drivers (photo: TÚLIO SANTOS/IN/DA PRESS) After delays in the work and many accidents on the stretch, this Sunday (31st), the escape area of ​​the Ring Road, in Belo Horizonte, finally came onto the scene. The novelty, previously scheduled for June, pleased drivers and motorcyclists, although some pointed out that “it was difficult to get off the ground”.

A bulk truck driver, Lucas Geraldo da Silva, resident in Juiz de Fora, in the Zona da Mata of Minas Gerais, approved the initiative: “All for safety. It’s a very dangerous stretch, I know many people who have had accidents here.”

A 29-year-old motorcyclist, Marlon Dias, a resident of the Olhos d’Água neighborhood, said that the work could have arrived earlier. “There’s been an accident for years, they took a long time to take action. I wondered if it should be somewhere else, but the engineers certainly did a lot of studies,” he said. When the Estado de Minas report was on site, a BHTrans team was on hand in the escape area, at the highest point.

The works were in charge of the Capital Development Superintendence (Sudecap). In a note, the Municipality of Horizonte informed this Sunday that the work, in its physical part, was delivered according to the established deadline (31/7), “with some details left to deliver on Monday or Tuesday”.

IMPROVEMENTS

The intervention, which expands the lane and has a “concrete pool”, was carried out at km 541, in the direction of Vitória (ES), between the BR-040 highway and the Betânia interchange, close to the access to the Buritis neighborhood, and designed to prevent accidents in a place known for high occurrences.

By forming a ramp in the most dangerous parts of the highway, the area allows a fast deceleration of the vehicle in breakdown, allowing those of large size to be able to stop in an emergency situation, such as the loss of brakes. The concrete structure is 100 meters long and has several layers of crushed stone and ceramic supports.

The works included improvements in drainage and consist of the construction of an underground crossing on the Ring Road, with the creation of a structure for descending the water in steps. The intention is to improve the proper direction of rainwater. According to PBH, the investment was quoted at R$ 3.5 million.

DELAYS

According to a statement from PBH, the delay in services was due to the “very restricted working hours imposed by the Federal Highway Police and VIA-040”, in addition to the rains in a period when dry weather was normally expected. “In addition, on holidays, eve of public holidays and on days when accidents occurred, even minor ones, the runway could not be closed and, consequently, the work was paralyzed”, PBH reported.