Extra income of up to BRL 100 per day? Check out 3 free platforms that offer easy services

Many people are experiencing financial difficulties right now and don’t know how to change that. The good news is that the internet is a perfect tool for anyone going through this moment.

Next, let’s talk about 3 free platforms for extra income. Check it out and find out which are some of the main sites with registration available right now.

Vintepila Freelancer

First, let’s talk about a national platform that is gaining many users quickly.

The website blackjack it’s a platform freelancer for those who want to offer their services as well as look for job offers online.

The highlight of the site is that you will find different types of services as well as opportunities. However, even more important is that you can offer your work and work at Vintepila as a freelancer.

In other words, it is a platform to sell freelance services to anyone who is interested. Still, the site is featured nationally.

Registration is completely free as well as 100% online and can be done through the official website:

https://www.vintepila.com.br/

Make money at OnYou

Another site for those who want to do services and earn extra income on the internet.

Namely, the great highlight is that it is possible earn money at OnYou answering questions for customers.

In other words, you can do customer reviews on OnYou in different ways. Interested parties can do the following:

Visit the OnYou website: https://www.onyou.com.br/ ; Click on the menu in the upper left corner and click on ‘Services’; Now just see the available options and, if you want, register on the site to start working.

Attapoll – Make money

Finally, all interested parties can also make money on attapoll.

This is a website and app for those who prefer to answer surveys for different types of companies.

Even so, the great highlight is that the questionnaires or surveys on Attapoll are available both on the platform and on the attapoll app.

Interested parties can register for free to participate in the surveys that are now available.

To do this, just download the app (for Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.requapp.requ&hl=pt_BR&gl=US).

Those who want to know more can also visit the official website:

https://www.attapoll.com/

