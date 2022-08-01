Extreme lives boom, becomes cradle of e-commerce and faces housing deficit

One in four products sold in the e-commerce Brazilian leaves a distribution center in the city of extremein Minas Gerais. In recent years, the municipality has become an exponent for the logistics sector and has attracted hundreds of companies. Behind this power of attraction is the combination of geographical position – a mere 100 km from the capital of São Paulo, the main economic center in the country – with a more favorable state tax: the tax rate. Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) is at least 50% lower than that of Sao Paulo for interstate sales.

In the period of pandemic, e-commerce in Brazil took a leap, which made companies invest in their distribution centers in Extrema. Faced with this scenario, the city saw its population grow, which today is already reflected in a real estate crisisgiven the increase in demand for houses, apartments and even places in hotels for workers who want to settle in the municipality.

data of Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) point out that the municipality had, in 2021, 37 thousand inhabitants. However, a survey carried out by the prefecture of Extrema mapped approximately 53 thousand residents in the city, which represents a population growth of 43% in two years. The information was compiled by the Municipal Health Department to understand the amount of vaccines of covid-19 that would be applied.

In addition to the exponential growth in the number of residents, the city still receives around 10,000 floating workers daily, that is, people who work in local distribution centers, but live in nearby municipalities. “Companies have a charter bus scheme that takes them to neighboring cities, like itapeva, Happy landing and Bragança Paulista. There are people who come here from São Paulo every day”, says the economic development manager of Extrema, Mônica Vieira.

Extrema, in the interior of Minas Gerais, became an exponent for the logistics sector and attracted hundreds of companies Photograph: Daniel Teixeira/Estadão

Today, the municipality of Minas Gerais has 6,000 registered CNPJs, of which 300 are from the industrial sector. “In the beginning, we knocked on companies’ doors, inviting them to settle in Extrema. Now, they are the ones who come to us to set up businesses here,” he recalls.

With the arrival of companies and new residents, finding a place to live in Extrema became a difficult task. Real estate owner Ricardo Di Lorenzo says that the demand for properties has been growing. He reports that it is already almost impossible to find options for rent and sale in the most coveted areas of the city. “There is no house in the city to offer to clients”, he says.

Ricardo Di Lorenzo, from Lorenzo Imobiliária, in front of newly built houses; Extrema has a housing shortage Photograph: Daniel Teixeira/Estadão

To try to meet the demand, Extrema has been talking to companies in the construction with the objective of attracting real estate developments. In 2021, the companies HM Engenharia and BRZ Ventures announced an investment of BRL 400 million for the construction of 1,300 residential units. In addition, the municipality has already approved the construction of another 3,000 residential lots. According to local businessmen heard by the report, the housing deficit varies between 15,000 and 20,000 units.

The growth in demand for warehouses for distribution centers, a movement that intensified at the beginning of the pandemic, does not seem to be coming to an end. As found out the Estadão, the next giant to open a distribution center in the city is Italian sporting goods brand Fila. For now, despite having hit the hammer, the company still does not have a date for the opening of the local operation.

Those who pass through the city see, in addition to the Minas Gerais scenery of mountains, several works in progress for future industrial sheds. The president of Fulwood Condomínios Logísticos, Gilson Schilis, explains that the most sought after model by companies are the so-called “big boxes” – land with more than 50 thousand square meters. “We are finishing a 100,000-meter work in 2022. For next year, we already have another 210,000-square-meter project, which will house the operation of a multinational company.”

All these investments are positively reflected in the labor market. data of General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged) point out that, in the last year, more than 4,500 jobs were created in Extrema, the best performance in the state. With most of these opportunities in the logistics sector, companies that are already installed in the municipality need to make an effort to retain employees who have been harassed by competitors.

This is the case of the loss prevention manager at Free market, Ariana Ribeiro. After working for 12 years at a national online sporting goods store, the employee received an offer from the Argentine e-commerce giant. “With this market heating up in the pandemic, companies needed to improve salaries and benefits to compete with competitors. So I decided to change jobs.”

For Ricardo Taborda, a partner at 7D – a company specialized in solutions for logistics –, the low availability of properties and land for building warehouses can affect the decision of companies to choose the municipality of Minas Gerais as their new logistics address. “Extrema is the best place we have today, but anything that changes in relation to these two points can detract from the attraction of the city in the eyes of investors”, he says.

Mercado Livre distribution center in Extrema; one in every four products sold in Brazilian e-commerce leaves a distribution center in the city. Photograph: Daniel Teixeira/Estadão

In Taborda’s view, the city is going through a decisive moment in its consolidation as a national hub of distribution centers – and it will need to offer labor and also structure for those who arrive in the municipality. “It’s a window of opportunity that Extrema has. when the tax reform happens, they may not be so attractive from a fiscal point of view, so it is time to invest for the city to grow and become desirable even after the end of the incentives”, he evaluates.

One of the concerns of the municipal administration in the strategy of attracting companies is to train qualified workers for work within the distribution centers. Currently, the municipality of Extrema has a partnership with the System S of education, which is responsible for the technical qualification of future employees. In addition, there are also programs aimed at improving truck. with the help of Sebrae, senai and Sicredithe local executive organized the creation of a transport cooperative, Cooper Extrema, which has 23 truck drivers trained to offer their services to large companies and carry out the flow of production made in Extrema.