Fabio Jr. mourns death of elderly man beaten at his concert

Fábio Jr., 68, spoke on his official profile about the death of Antônio Carlos Juliano, 63, who died on Saturday after being assaulted by a man during a show performed by the artist at Clube de Campo de Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo. Paul.

In a statement, the singer, his managers and his team said they “deeply regret” what happened.

“The singer’s show, which took place on Friday the 29th, flowed normally during the night to an affectionate and vibrant audience. We have a lot of solidarity with the families involved in this fatality, wishing light and peace at this moment”, says the text.

Check out:

Understand

According to the incident report obtained by splash, the Military Police were called around 1:44 am (Brasília time) on the grounds of a fight. At the scene, the officers were informed that Leandro Luiz manrique, 42, had attacked Antônio Carlos Juliano, 63, with punches and kicks. The perpetrator of the crime was restrained by witnesses at the scene.

Antônio was even taken by an ambulance from the event to UPH (Pre-Hospital Unit) of the East Zone, but he did not survive his injuries. The suspect was arrested in the act by the police and claimed that the aggression began after a push by Antônio.

witnesses

One of the witnesses who gave evidence to the police said that he was next to his companion and a friend of Antônio’s — known for being a member of the club — in the show by singer Fábio Jr.

The deponent reported that the man was playing with people at the nearby tables and shortly afterwards he saw Antônio lying on the floor in the midst of a riot. He confirmed that he witnessed when Leandro punched and stepped on Antônio’s head and stated that he had to act to immobilize him to wait for the police to arrive.

The witness also reported that the man was frightened by the victim’s injuries, tried to fight to escape, but, again, was restrained by virtue of his training in martial arts.

Leandro underwent a custody hearing and had his preventive detention determined. Antônio’s body was buried this Sunday (31), at the Cemetery Pax.