Fabio Jr. speaks out after elderly man is beaten to death in concert: ‘Fatality’ | celebrities

Published 01/08/2022 12:21 | Updated 01/08/2022 12:32

Rio – Fabio Jr. spoke for the first time after an elderly man was beaten to death at a concert by the singer, in the early hours of Saturday (30), in the interior of São Paulo. The singer’s team published a note of condolence on social media on Monday morning (1).

“Singer Fábio Jr., managers and team deeply regret what happened at Clube de Campo de Sorocaba this weekend. The singer’s show, which took place on Friday, the 29th, flowed normally during the night to an affectionate and vibrant audience. We deeply sympathize with the families involved in this fatality, wishing light and peace at this time,” the statement reads.