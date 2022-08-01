Fantastic Shows Femicide Attempted Survivor Struggle To Rebuild Her Own Life | Fantastic

Bruna almost entered the statistics of a crime that in 2021 killed 3,800 women in Brazil: femicide. She was thrown by her ex-boyfriend, who, for not accepting the end of the relationship. Now, with a new love, she celebrates the arrival of her first child.

Femicide cases increased 73% in five years in RJ

“He locked the front door already premeditating everything he was going to do. He beat me so much, that until the time he punched me in the head and I passed out. He ended up throwing me from twelve meters”, says Bruna.

The aggressor is arrested. He was tried and sentenced to twelve years and ten months in prison.. Bruna was in a coma for a month. She suffered a spinal cord injury in the lower back of her spine. and lost the movement of the legs. Because of the blow to the head, the mobility of his right hand was reduced.

Almost ten months after the airing of a report in the Fantastic, a friend showed Bruna a post by João in a messaging app. He said he was looking for a partner.

“He wanted to find a person who would accompany him, who would like to enjoy life and I, in my excitement, said: “Tell me I like it”! Then my friend spoke. He sent my number, we met. When it was May 30, 2020, we were living together”, explains Bruna.

After 25 hours of exhilarating labor, a lot of tension and anxiety, Bruna and João welcomed Ian, the couple’s first child.

“It’s giving life. A person who almost lost for being a woman, today, for being a woman, she gave her life. For a man, for a boy. It’s pretty special.” says Marina Takami, Bruna’s physical therapist.

Listen to Fantastico podcasts

the podcast This is fantastic is available on g1, Globoplay, Deezer, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music bringing great reports, investigations and fascinating stories in a podcast with the Fantástico journalism seal: depth, context and information. Follow, like or subscribe to This is fantastic on your favorite podcast player. Every Sunday there’s a new episode.