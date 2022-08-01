Fear of defeat makes Bolsonaro speed up names for STJ

President fears losing race to Lula and not nominating anyone; The idea is to take advantage of the Senate’s working window, from August 8 to 12

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is concerned about a possible defeat in the dispute for the Planalto and, subsequently, without political conditions to appoint 2 judges for the vacancies open to the STJ (Superior Court of Justice). For that reason, he intends to take advantage of the Senate’s concentrated work week, which runs from August 8 to 12, to formalize the nominations. The House needs to approve the names.

At the end of Sunday (July 31, 2022), federal judges Messod Azulay, from the TRF-2 (2nd Region Federal Regional Court), and Paulo Sérgio Domingues, from the TRF-3, led the betting exchange. Also on the list of candidates are Ney Bello, from TRF-1, and Fernando Quadros, from TRF-4.

O Power 360 found that Azulay’s name has been well defined for about 1 month. It was recently consolidated with the removal of the veto on his name by Minister André Mendonça, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), and Luiz Fux, president of the Supreme Court.

About two weeks ago, President Jair Bolsonaro, when asked about the topic, always replied: “The problem with these nominations is the ‘not him’. Everyone calls to veto someone and not to defend.”

This was no longer the case with the name of Azulay, who became the favorite for one of the vacancies. The 2nd seat at the STJ was pending for Ney Bello, but he continues with the veto of Minister Nunes Marques, who is part of the STF by Bolsonaro’s appointment.

Ney Bello and Nunes Marques were TRF-1 colleagues and disputed in the past for a vacancy for the STJ. Because of this, the relationship between the two was never very good.

In recent days, Paulo Sérgio Domingues has obtained relevant support, according to the Power 360. In addition to Nunes Marques, André Mendonça and Dias Toffoli explicitly join the STF. He is also supported by Humberto Martins, president of the STJ, and Maria Thereza de Assis Moura, who will take over as head of the Court in place of Martins in August.

On the other hand, Ney Bello’s support was only concentrated on Gilmar Mendes, from the STF.

The indications of Azulay and Paulo can come out in the Official Diary of the Union of Monday (1st.Aug.2022).

CONNECTIONS

Both Paulo Sérgio, one of the favorites, and Ney Bello, have friendship links with Flávio Dino, former governor of Maranhão, pre-candidate for the Senate for the PSB and strong opponent of Jair Bolsonaro.

In the case of Paulo, the connection is old, from when both participated in the board of Ajufe (Association of Federal Judges of Brazil), from 2000 to 2002. Dino was president of the entity, while Paulo was vice president of the 3rd Region. In the following board (2002-2004), Paulo became president of the association and had Ney Bello as vice president of the 1st Region.

Ney Bello also has close relationships with Dino. She was very influential in making suggestions to the politician while he was governor of Maranhão. In other words, Paulo and Ney’s proximity to the leftist politician ended up canceling out.