Featured in ‘Beyond Illusion’, Paloma Duarte says: ‘I’m very transparent’ | DMwoman channel

Rio – The talent of Paloma Duarte, 45, is unquestionable. The actress has made the audience emotional with all the drama that involves the story of Heloísa, in ‘Além da Illusion’, on TV Globo. in interview per daythe artist comments on the difficulty of preparing to give life to the character who lived ups and downs in the soap opera: “It was very difficult, it still is. (Alessandra Poggi, author) did not spare until the last minute. Helo will definitely mark me forever.”

In the plot, a great secret of Heloísa came to light this past week: she revealed to everyone that Olivia (Debora Ozório) is the daughter of Matias (Antonio Calloni), after the young woman was shot during a demonstration and needed blood donation from the dad. Married to the judge, Violeta (Malu Galli), sister of Leonidas’ wife (Eriberto Leão), she was shocked by the information and their clash was full of revelations.

And there’s much more to come. Paloma adds that the final stretch of the telenovela is full of surprises. “In the cast of our scenario, we joke that ‘the Camargo don’t have peace, they are cursed’… There’s a lot to come, yes, but I can’t tell you”, ponders the actress, who opines about the end of her character: “I think the Helô very much like a tragic character”.

The relationship between Heloísa and Matias was never the best. After being seduced by the judge in the past, getting pregnant by him, being threatened and having her daughter given up for adoption, she has always made clear her grudge against her brother-in-law. However, in real life, Paloma is thrilled to play opposite Antonio Calloni, with whom she had previously worked on TV Globo’s ‘Terra Nostra’ (1999), and talks about their reunion in the feuilleton. “Curious and intense as it must be when we come across something huge. Calloni is a great actor and I’ve had great times with him,” she said.

The soap opera will also be marked in the history of the actress for another reason: the artist can share some scenes with her grandfather, Lima Duarte, who gave life to Afonso Camargo, at the beginning of the plot, and with her daughter Clara Duarte, who played Heloísa in the younger. “The best experience of my life! Working with my grandfather was always a dream! It was very special, really. I had already worked with Clara, but sharing a character is another type of bond. She was decisive for me”, he admits.

When asked about her similarities with Heloísa, Paloma reflects: “Perhaps the intensity”, says she, who also considers herself a transparent and somewhat calm person. “I’m very transparent. It’s easy to know what I think, just look at my face. Calm? There’s still room for improvement, there always is”, she amuses herself.

‘My biggest horny, love’

Mother of three, Maria (from her relationship with singer Renato Lui), Ana Clara (from her union with actor Marcos Winter) and Antônio (from her relationship with actor Bruno Ferrari), Paloma assumes that she is an owl. “Maternity is how I understand myself on this insane planet. My biggest horny, my biggest love. I’m an actress in my spare time (laughs). But it’s worth remembering that being a mother is an individual decision, a type of vocation, not a tacky obligation of society My choice makes me more independent as a woman and not the other way around. It’s always about choices”, she highlights, who jokes when asked if she intends to have more children: “Bah, girl, enough”.

Daughter of actress Débora Duarte and singer-songwriter Antônio Marcos, Paloma still talks about her family’s artistic vein and reflects on her children’s career steps: “Clara is already following. Malu is studying medicine, and Toni is very young, but at the moment is into music. Let’s see”.

Marriage and personal life exposure

Married for ten years to Bruno Ferrari, the actress melts for her husband: “Bruno is my passion, my accomplice. We live life with great humor and admiration”, says Paloma, who also reveals that the actor watches ‘Beyond Illusion’ and hints in some scenes: “He gives hints, yes, and I love it, because I’m a big fan of the actor he is, of his sensitivity.”

On social media, it is common to see the artist share moments of her personal life with fans. And she makes it clear that this interaction is very intuitive. “I don’t rate it much. I post what I feel, what I like. Of course, there are times when a post needs to be political, enlightening, remember the importance of having a clear position in certain collective situations”, she emphasizes.

beauty and fitness

Beauty can even come from birth, but it’s always good to give that ‘improvement’. Paloma Duarte then reveals some of her little secrets: “I’m short, and I think that somehow helps me… I drink a lot of water and do pilates. Botox and fillers once a year, with a lot of discernment and common sense, because, I only fill in the dark circles. Otherwise, I smile a lot, I think it helps”.