Federal Lottery: check out the five prizes of the 5685-5 extraction, this Saturday (30)

São José dos Campos-SP, July 30, 2022, by Marcos Eduardo Carvalho – Caixa Econômica Federal drew this Saturday (30th) the prize of extraction nº 5685-5 of the Federal Lottery. The numbers were released live on YouTube, on the bank’s official channel, as happens every weekend.

In this way, a total of R$ 588,329 in prizes was distributed. As a result, there were five winners, each with a different range of prizes.

Who were the winners of the Federal Lottery?

This Saturday, the owner of ticket 49,792 won R$500,000, the biggest prize of the night. Then, ticket 56,668 won BRL 27,000, while ticket 07,403 took the third prize of BRL 24,000.

Then, the fourth prize, number 26,394, had a prize of R$ 19 thousand. Finally, ticket number 29,594 took R$18,329.

Soon after, the numbers were also made available on the official website of Caixa Econômica Federal, for the conference of bettors. Thus, it is possible to have more transparency. It’s the diarysp will talk a little more about it.

how to bet

To compete for the Federal Lottery prize, you must buy the ticket at a lottery shop. However, you can also purchase a ticket from a street vendor duly accredited by Caixa Econômica Federal.

Thus, there are two weekly draws, one on Wednesday (27) and another on Saturday (30). That is, there are two weeks of possibilities to win the Federal Lottery currently.

Meanwhile, to buy, you can buy a whole ticket, with ten fractions, or just a part of them to compete. Naturally, if you buy the whole fraction, you will have a better chance of winning the prize.

In addition, every month, a draw of R$ 1,350,000 takes place, through Milionária. With that, it’s one more opportunity to become a real millionaire and be able to enjoy the prize in the best possible way.

how to receive

If you win the main prize, you will have to go to a Caixa Econômica Federal branch. In addition, you will have to take an official document with a photo, preferably the CPF (Individual Taxpayer Registration), original document and also the receipt, also original, with the numbers drawn.

With this, the amount goes to your account up to two days after confirmation of the prize. If you have a prize worth less than R$ 1,332.78, you can withdraw it at the lottery shop. And bet unit then will receive the bank value.

Finally, other Caixa Econômica Federal lotteries also have their draws on Saturday, in addition to the Federal Lottery. This is the case of Megasena, Lotomania and Quina, for example. Below, check out the art with the five prizes of this day’s 30th draw at the Federal Lottery: