Figueirense wins São José-RS and forwards classification in Series C

In a game with an electrifying first half with five goals, Figueirense beat São José-RS 3-2 on Sunday night (31), in a packed Orlando Scarpelli, and forwarded the classification to the next phase of the C Series of the Brazilian Championship. .

Léo Artur, Andrew and Jean Silva scored for Hurricane and Sillas, twice, decreased for São José.

With the result, the Santa Catarina team reaches 29 points and opens six points ahead of São José, the first team outside the G-8, with two rounds to go in the first phase.

The game

Figueirense and São José-RS made a first half at breakneck pace at the Orlando Sarpelli stadium. Better on the field, Hurricane started the game pressing hard, and lost at least two good chances with Andrew and Léo Artur.

However, in the first arrival in the game, the gaúcha team managed to score. Thayllon crossed from the right wing, Maurício cut against his own patrimony, Wilson defended, but, on the rebound, Sillas pushed into the net.

Despite the rival goal, Hurricane continued to press. In the 16th minute, Bassani took a risk from the edge of the area and hit Fábio’s post.

Ten minutes later, it was the turn of the other midfielder, Léo Artur, to kick from outside the penalty area and hit the angle of Zequinha’s goalkeeper to make everything the same.

The turn did not take long to come, after a corner kick, the ball was left for Andrew to amend at first. Fábio came to palm, however, could not avoid the goal.

When Figueirense was better, in a new escape the team from Rio Grande do Sul managed to draw. Sillas received face-to-face with Wilson and, with great skill, played over the archer Alvinegro to make everything the same.

There was still time for more emotion before the break. In stoppage time, Andrew made a good move on the right, crossed and the ball was left for Jean Silva to score his first with the Figueirense shirt.

Second time

If in the first half the pace was electrifying, the second, even due to the natural tiredness of the teams, went down, mainly in real chances of goal.

São José had more of the ball and bet on stretches mainly on the left side with Sillas. The Hurricane, well posted, did not offer clear chances to the rival and bet on counterattacks to try to kill the match.

Figueirense fans celebrate the victory – Video: Ian Sell/ND

The final whistle was marked by the celebration of more than 15 thousand Alvinegros fans at the Orlando Scarpelli stadium.

Next stop

Figueirense returns to the field on Monday (8), when he visits Botafogo-PB. São José-RS enters the field on Saturday (6), when they face ABC-RN

DATASHEET:

Figueirense 3×2 São José-RS – 17th round of Serie C of the Brazilian Championship

FIGUEIRENSE: Wilson; Muriel, Kadu (Pablo), Maurício and Mário Henrique; Oberdan, Bassani and Léo Artur (Uesley Gaucho); Andrew (Nandinho), Tito (Gustavo Henrique) and Jean Silva (Gustavo Ramos). Technician: Junior Rocha

SAINT JOSEPH: Fabio; Samuel (Bruno Ferreira), Tiago Pedra, Pablo and Marcelo; Lissandro (Guilherme Biteco), Crystopher, Sillas, Gabriel Lima (Mazola) and Thayllon (Vini Moura); Maradona (Matheus Monteiro). Technician: Paulo Henrique Marques

goals: Sillas (SÃO) at 11 and 37 minutes of the 1st half, Léo Artur (FIG) at 25 minutes of the 1st half and Jean Silva (FIG) at 46 minutes of the 1st half

yellow cards: Andrew (FIG), Uesley Gaucho (FIG), Oberdan (FIG), Vitor Hugo (FIG), Muriel (FIG); Tiago Pedra (SAO), Lissandro (SAO) and Maradona (SAO)

audience and income: 15,879 fans for an income of BRL 290,566

