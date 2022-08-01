Find out if you have in-app money

Among the various types of benefits made available by the government at the moment, many of them are transferred through Caixa Econômica Federal social savings accounts that can be accessed by cell phone.

In this way, many people end up being in doubt if there is any value in the account to be withdrawn. Learn how to enter the application and consult the values ​​available to you.

What is Caixa Tem?

As previously mentioned, the Federal Government pays various types of amounts to the country’s needy populations. As a way of unifying this process, there are two extremely important points.

The first is the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico). This platform is responsible for functioning as a database so that the Ministry of Citizenship can know which registered families are entitled to some payment.

The other widely used tool is the Caixa Tem app which is available for Android (https://bit.ly/3S1GCBO) and also iOS (https://apple.co/3z9qcit). Through it, the government passes on social benefits to the families covered.

Its use is extremely simple and intuitive, so looking at the available balance is a very easy step. It is still possible to access the account statement and also observe all the movements made recently. See below how to check your balance.

How to see the balance in the Tem cashier

The first step is to download the app from one of the links above and then open it. At this point, you will be asked for permission to log in to the Caixa website. Select the “Allow” option.

At this point, it is important to fill in the spaces with the CPF and password and then select the “I am not a robot” box. Then press to continue. The home page will be shown. At the bottom of your name, click on “Show balance”. Once this is done, it will be possible to see if there is any value in the accessed account.

Note then that at the bottom there are several options to be used such as “Loan”, “Credit Card” and others. Scroll to the end of them to find the “Extracts” mode.

Once you click on it, you can have access to all transactions carried out in the last 30 days. In addition, you can still see what was deposited and withdrawn during the other months of the year.

To do this, simply choose one of the options below the “Show balance” when written. Click on the month you want to know and make the query.

