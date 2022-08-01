find out if you have it and learn how to avoid effects

Coffee is the third most consumed beverage in the universe. And who can resist a good coffee, for many people the day only starts after drinking a delicious black coffee. However, there are many people who when drinking coffee feel more anxious, with high levels of stress, headaches and even tremors.

See too: Drinking coffee right after waking up may not be a good idea: find out why

Although these symptoms are more associated with excessive drinking, a possible sensitivity to caffeine cannot be disregarded. Caffeine sensitivity can cause several undesirable effects, even when consumed in small amounts, as it causes hyperstimulation in the central nervous system.

It is worth noting that caffeine is not a substance found only in coffee, many plants and medicinal herbs contain it in their properties. It can also be found in industrialized products, medicines, soft drinks and chocolates.

What effect does caffeine have on the body?

Basically, caffeine stimulates the central nervous system, increasing alertness, energy, the ability to concentrate, for these reasons that many people tend to exaggerate in the dosage of coffee, which according to experts, should not exceed 3 cups a day.

The effects of this substance begin to take effect after 30 minutes and can last up to three hours.

What is Caffeine Sensitivity?

Although it is not common, there are people who cannot take even small doses of caffeine, because they feel bad. For these people, caffeine can cause increased anxiety, severe headaches, body itching, tachycardia, insomnia, palpitations and nervousness.

These symptoms happen due to the release of adrenaline hormones, and the slower the metabolism, the longer the effects of the substance will last.

But what to do to avoid these effects?

Measuring the exact amount of caffeine that you can consume daily is a very complicated task, since the substance can be found in other foods, teas and even medicines.

The guidance of the American health regulatory agency, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is not to consume more than 2 cups of 250 milliliters per day. Well, they consider it to be the safe amount to avoid the main disorders caused by caffeine intolerance.

As there are no safe tests to say how intolerant a person can be to caffeine, the ideal is to read food labels, avoid consuming more than one food option that contains caffeine in its formula.