Find out who is the CEO who earns a salary of more than R$ 1 million

The high remuneration of CEOs (Chief Executive Officer) has been questioned in Brazil and in the world for some time. A survey showed that the annual earnings of the 90 CEOs of the companies that make up the Ibovespa exceed R$ 1.1 billion. That was the result in 2021.

Based on this calculation, the average monthly salary is more than R$ 1 million for each executive, despite the economic scenario in Brazil and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy as a whole.

CEO Compensation

From 2020 to 2021, the average salary increase for these executives was 30%. The data were analyzed by Renato Chaves, a specialist in corporate governance.

It was based on public documentation on the remuneration of CEOs submitted by the companies to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

According to the data analyzed by Chaves, around R$ 400 million – 30% of the total – is in the hands of only ten of the executives. The one who earns the most, according to the survey, is the former president of Banco Santander in Brazil, Sergio Rial. The businessman’s salary was R$ 59 million in 2021.

After him, we have Vale’s CEO, Eduardo Bartolomeo. His annual salary was R$55 million. Next up, taking third place on the CEO compensation list, is Milton Maluhy. At Itaú Unibanco, he received a salary of R$ 53 million.

The numbers confirm the detachment of salaries between those at the top of the corporate pyramid and employees at the bottom, especially in view of layoffs and the reduction in salaries observed in recent years.

Estadão looked for the ten companies that are in the ranking of the highest remuneration of CEOs. In response to the newspaper, Vale said that the remuneration follows market practices. Bradesco said that the amounts are approved at a shareholders’ meeting. The other companies did not comment on the matter.