fitness app bets on quality of life in one place

If, on the one hand, people are increasingly looking for quality of life, on the other hand, they want a practical service along the lines of the so-called superapps, which help organize the user’s routine without having to change platforms. With this demand in mind, the startup RadarFit, created by Tatiany Ribeiro, 31, from Minas Gerais, Jennifer de Faria, 31, and Jade Utsch, 28, uses gamification to encourage healthy habits, all in one place.

According to Global Market Insights, the digital fitness market has grown 30% each year and is forecast to reach US$30 billion in 2026. “In the traditional scenario, if I’m looking for a diet, I need to enter a platform; if I want a workout, in another; and, to buy a product, in a third”, explains Tatiany. “The company was created precisely because of the current need to have everything in one place.” RadarFit provides end-to-end services, such as a personal trainer and nutritionist.

The registration is simple: when entering the platform, just include information such as age, gender, weight, height, health history and routine of physical activities and diet, in addition to selecting the goal you want to achieve, such as more health, weight loss or fortification. With this, artificial intelligence creates a routine that involves diet, physical activities and even mindfulness practices.

“For this, we have a team of professionals, such as nutritionists, doctors, psychologists and personal trainers”, says Tatiany. The platform uses gamification to encourage people to eat better and exercise regularly. By fulfilling the so-called missions, which can be sending a photo of a healthy dish or recording a walk, for example, the user goes up in the ranking and, thus, receives prizes, ranging from Uber or Spotify vouchers to iPhones and smart phones. TVs.

Since 2017, when it was created, the business has registered more than 1.5 million healthy habits, has a base of 100,000 users and has clients such as Banco do Brasil, Petrobras, Votorantim Nexa and Alelo. The company, which also serves the B2C market, has already raised two contributions — the most recent was R$3 million, in a fundraising led by the DOMO Invest and Bossa Nova Investimentos funds, with the participation of G2 Capital. The application was developed in Portuguese, English and Spanish to serve the 15 countries where the company operates, including the United States, Mexico, Italy, Portugal and Spain.

Entrepreneur developed first game at age 14

Tatiany says that at the beginning of the business, Jennifer and Jade created a game concierge MVP version via WhatsApp. MVP is the famous acronym for entrepreneurship in which the initial investment is lower — only referring to the resources needed to test the project and adapt it, if necessary — to validate your idea.

With the increase in people’s interest — there were already about 5,000 users — and following market trends, Tatiany joined the company in 2019 and developed the first version of the app. “It was self-taught, researching and taking courses on YouTube. I spent late nights studying and designing the platform to get the exact experience we wanted to pass on to the user”, says the entrepreneur, who developed her first game at age 14.

She points out, however, that improvement is constant, as the technology market changes all the time. “We always need to be ready and have the versatility to adapt the app to trends”, she explains. The plan now is to enter the world of the metaverse with the release of celebrity avatars.

Allied to an attentive look at trends, Tatiany says that other pillars are important for a business to succeed and remain in the market. One of them is to have a trained team that shares the company’s purpose, which is to help people have a better and healthier life.

Another essential point is the complementarity of the partners’ profiles and skills. Generally speaking, Jade is in charge of investments and sales, while Jennifer is responsible for managing people and finances, and Tatiany is more focused on marketing, product and technology.

According to Tatiany, the company also has quarterly, half-yearly and annual plans, as well as projections for the coming years. But all this with flexibility. “Of course we know where we want to go and what we need to do, because it’s that Alice in Wonderland story: if you don’t know where you’re going, any path will do. But we don’t write our roadmap on a stone, because the market is dynamic and often requires adjustments and changes”, he says.

Another pillar is the attentive look at the customer. “We listen to our users a lot. We carry out research and monitor daily how the service is doing to check if we are on the right track”, he says.

‘Discipline conquers demotivation’

As with any entrepreneur’s journey, the trio also went through difficult times. “That’s part of it, but we always believe in the business and work to create the best platform for people. I think discipline defeats demotivation. And motivation comes when you see meaning in what you do. Ours is to transform people’s lives” , it says.

According to Tatiany, when discouragement appears, the secret is to look around and seek strength elsewhere. “Think: let’s keep going, because there’s no other way to get where we want to be other than to keep walking,” she says. Never stand still is another advice from the entrepreneur: “You know that phrase that says ‘only catch waves who are in the sea’? That’s it, we have to move, be in the market, talk to people and create, even if it doesn’t look perfect first try”, he says.

For her, practice is the mother of skills. In that sense, MVP is a smart strategy. “It’s doing the bare minimum and going out on the street to test and make adjustments to arrive at the ideal product or service.” According to her, that’s how the big business in the world started. “It’s having the courage to go to the market,” she adds.