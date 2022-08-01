Focus Report: Expectations for inflation and GDP improve for 2022, but worsen for 2023

The market continues to revise projections for inflation and the performance of the Brazilian economy in 2022 and 2023 (lower IPCA and higher GDP this year, but the opposite for next year), show data from the Focus Report, a weekly survey by the Central Bank. with more than 100 financial institutions.

The estimate for the IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index) for 2022 dropped from 7.30% last week to 7.15% now, but the one for 2023 rose from 5.30% to 5.33%. It is the 17th straight week of an increase in inflation expectations for next year.

The forecast for this year’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rose from 1.93% to 1.97%, but next year’s fell from 0.49% to 0.40%, according to data released this Monday. fair (1st).

The double movement is the effect of measures approved by the National Congress, with the support of the federal government, to lower fuel prices and electricity bills a few months before the election and also stimulate the economy.

Despite the beneficial effects in the short term, the measures tend to worsen inflation in the medium and long term. In addition, the economy should start to slow down in the second half of the year, as a result of the interest rate hike initiated by the BC in March last year to control inflation.

Selic and exchange

The market raised its forecast for the 2023 Selic, from 10.75% to 11.00%, but kept this year’s at 13.75% (which indicates that the BC should take longer to start reducing the basic interest rate). fees). The estimate for the exchange rate did not change (US$ 1 = R$ 5.20 at the end of this year and next).

out of target

The projection for the IPCA this and next year is outside the BC target, which is 3.5% for 2022 and 3.25% for 2023, with a tolerance of 1.5 percentage points (ie: it will be met if the index is between 2% and 5% this year and between 1.75% and 4.75% the next).

If this occurs, the target will be missed for three consecutive years.

Discouraging expectations

Focus also shows signs of de-anchoring broader expectations, with IPCA estimates for 2024 above the center of the target for the third week in a row (3.30%), as the target for 2024 and 2025 is 3.00% (also with a margin of 1.5 percentage points).

This de-anchor in relation to inflation may require the monetary authority to prolong the cycle of interest rate hikes. The Selic is currently at 13.25% per year, and this week the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) will define whether to raise the rate by another 0.25 or 0.5 percentage point.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related