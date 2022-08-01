Foods you should exclude from your diet before bed

What you eat at night can interfere with the quality of your sleep. High calorie foods, with excess fat and salt can contribute to weight gain. It is important to have moderation in food choices at every meal, but at night, the interval between a meal and going to bed may not be enough for complete digestion.

The solution is to opt for lighter and healthier foods. Nutritionist Guilherme Graciano passed on some basic tips for the night shift.

Do not exaggerate the amount of food, eat enough;

Consume light foods that are quick to digest;

Do not eat foods high in fat;

Avoid high-calorie dishes, as they interfere with sleep, as they take longer to digest.

Check out the foods to avoid at night

caffeinated drinks

Energy drinks, coffee or tea (black tea, mate or green tea) that contain caffeine in their composition should be avoided at night, especially close to bedtime. Caffeine is a stimulant for the nervous system that interferes with the release of adenosine, responsible for the feeling of drowsiness that occurs at night. It is recommended not to consume caffeine after 6 pm.

Sugary drinks and sweets

Research warns about the risks of eating sweets and sugary drinks just before bed, as they cause a stimulating effect, which can interfere with falling asleep.

A recent study mentioned that during the night the hormone melatonin is released in the body, this hormone decreases the release of insulin and glucose tolerance, this fact increases the risks of type 2 diabetes. the body feels thirstier, which interferes with the quality of sleep.

Alcoholic beverages

Drinking any type of drink at night interferes with the quality of sleep, making it more superficial and less REM sleep, which promotes deep relaxation of the body.

Fried food

The problem with eating foods prepared in fat is that they impede the agility of the digestive process. In addition, it causes gastric discomfort, a feeling of bloating and heartburn. It should not be forgotten that fried foods are rich in saturated fats of animal origin, which cause inflammation in the body and stimulate abdominal fat and risk clogging the arteries.

Finally, to maintain health and avoid sleep problems, you should opt for light and nutritious foods, which offer greater satiety. So, prefer options based on protein, fiber and less carbs.