Former employee says she only opened her mouth because Juliana Paes called to say she would cancel her health plan

Adriana das Graças, the former employee of Juliana Paes who recorded a video claiming to have been fired while on leave for depression, after 11 years working at the actress’s house, now says that she only decided to expose her former employer because she received a call warning that your health plan would be cancelled.

“It was on Thursday or Friday, I don’t remember, that she said the plan was going to be cancelled. That was my indignation. In addition to everything they did to me, they were canceling the health plan, which doesn’t make any difference to her. , because it is a business plan”, she told columnist Fábia Oliveira, from Em Off.

The former cook also detailed: “It would be the day of my psychiatrist’s appointment, because although I am treated at the CAPS, I use the plan doctor to talk to the doctor, since the CAPS does not pay much attention because there are a lot of people for him to attend. Just change the medication and that’s it”, said Adriana.

“At CAPS, I was having emergency care, because the outpatient consultation is scheduled by the SUS and it has not yet been released to me. It is a long process. I need care and the SUS does not give it to me. medicine, I need to wean. But how to do that? Stop taking the medicine and suddenly have a crisis and kill yourself?”, he asked.

Finally, Adriana confirmed that it was Juliana Paes who bought her a house. “I really wanted to take my children away from where I used to live. I couldn’t stay there,” added the former employee.