Gabi Martins “forgets” the open neckline to the navel and tan is on display in the selfie

Mark up to date! Gabi Martins delighted Instagram followers this Sunday (31) by publishing two new selfies that made the social media crowd drool. The muse gave something to talk about with her face worthy of a model and left fans in love!

In the published records, the singer was successful showing all the details of her makeup and even boasted a very striking tan even saying “good night” to the fans. Gabi also bet on a super daring white dress, which further highlighted the blonde’s good shape in the clicks.

“Guys, it’s elaaa!”, none other than former BBB Eliezer reacted in the comments. “This woman is a real muse”, shot another fan of the singer in the publication. “She knows if she is really beautiful”, reacted another internet user, drooling over the artist. Check out:

Gabi Martins opens the game about intimate life: “I have already kissed friends”

No spiel and no taboo! Recently, Gabi Martins spoke openly about her sexuality during an interview with the Extra newspaper. Since the end of her relationship with singer Tierry, the blonde revealed that she has lived through new experiences and that she defends “free love”.

“I’ve kissed friends, but I’ve never had a relationship with a woman. If in the future I have it, I’m not that person who will go crazy, no! I’m very calm. I respect all forms of love. I stand for free love. I’m straight, but if one day I fall in love with a woman, I’ll give myself 100%”, revealed the artist.

In addition, the singer also revealed what she would not accept if she entered a new relationship: “I would not live in an open relationship. It’s not what I would like. I’m jealous. When I’m with the person I like to be alone with them. I don’t like to share.”

Keep up to date with what’s happening in the world of celebrities

