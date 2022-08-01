Galvão Bueno makes an appearance after surgery in a hurry and confirms

Galvão Bueno was once again a subject in the media because of his health condition

Galvão Bueno caused a huge concern these last few days and all because of a hasty surgery that the Globo contractor had to undergo. The procedure at the Albert Einstein hospital took place on Friday, July 29, in São Paulo.

This Sunday, July 31, Galvão Bueno shared a video in which he appears walking alongside a local employee. “I’m already here, loose, at ease, walking, exercising, because these months are going to be very demanding”, shot the famous.

“There is filming for Globoplay, a lot of commercial recording, thank God, campaigns, I have to prepare for the World Cup, there are trips to Europe, Japan, the United States before going to Qatar”, declared Galvão Bueno to reassure The fans.

“So you need to do this, which was an old thing that was getting in my way. For those who were worried about me, I’m already walking! All great here! Preparing for Qatar 2022! Thank you for everyone’s love!”, fired the narrator Galvão Bueno.

declaration of love for wife

Recently, narrator Galvão Bueno proved to be very passionate about his wife, Desirée, after declaring all his love on social media.

For those who don’t know, the two have been married for 21 years and are celebrating their wedding anniversary with some messages of affection.

“As Antoine de Saint-Exupéry wrote in The Little Prince, ‘You become eternally responsible for what you captivate!’ And so has our blessed lives been in these 21 years of marriage! Love, captivated and cultivated! In all moments! Everywhere! Love you Desirée,” he wrote.

Desirée, on her official Instagram profile, also declared herself to Galvão Bueno in a beautiful tribute.

“11/28/2000 the day we received the blessing of our union!! 21 years !!! Zircon wedding. Zircon is very resistant and transparent, as is our relationship and our love. I love you Galvão Bueno,” she wrote in the caption.